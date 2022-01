Kevin Porter Jr. is a talented player who is notorious for being a head case. His questionable behavior was on display yet again on Saturday night. Porter played only 16 minutes in his Houston Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. That’s because he left the Toyota Center at halftime and drove home after he was upset about being called out by a coach, according to reports.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO