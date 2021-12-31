ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Reflecting on changes we can make

By MIRANDA MARQUIT
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the year offers us time to reflect. I’ve been reflecting on how we can do good in the world. Sometimes it feels like there are so many big problems — and that there’s not a lot we can do to influence the decision-makers....

Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Of tornadoes, changing science and twisted politics

The cadaver dogs were busy performing the grim duties of their training when the opportunists leapt into action. They couldn’t let a catastrophic loss of human life get in the way of pitching a hefty dose of politically expedient, anti-science rhetoric. To which countless others shook our heads and asked, ”Is nothing sacred?”
AFP

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday. The January 6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of Donald Trump, was "a harbinger of increasing political violence," and American democracy "is threatened," according to two-thirds of those surveyed for a CBS News poll. Meantime, Americans' "pride" in their democracy has dropped sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 54 percent now, a Washington Post/University of Maryland survey found. With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
Post Register

Opinion: Resolving to be civil to others will be a winning New Year strategy

Lawyers do not often get credit for good behavior, but few businesses or professions have a detailed code of conduct. Believe it or not, lawyers do have written Standards for Civility in Professional Conduct and are expected by judges and licensing authorities to act civilly towards each other and all other participants in the legal process. Having been involved in the legal system for nearly 55 years, both as a courtroom advocate and judge, I can attest that civility really does work.
Post Register

Opinion: Overcome fear and vote by mail

Now is the time to overcome our fears about voting by mail. It is safe because each vote is verified. It is convenient because it saves time and money for each eligible voter to have more time to study each ballot, complete, then mail. Besides, if a voter is concerned about making sure their vote is counted, they can always make the effort to take it to the nearest polling location. Voting by mail also increases voter participation to more accurately represent more of the American people.
wvih.com

New Kentucky Laws Take Effect January 1

New year, almost always bring new laws. Here are some that will go into effect in Kentucky on January 1, 2022. One of the new laws taking effect on January 1, 2022 is a big win for the diabetic community in the commonwealth. Most Kentuckians will now only have to...
The Independent

Older women in rural areas ‘not motivated by money to work’

Women in their mid-40s to 60s living in rural Ireland are not motivated to continue working into older age by money, but instead by their life purpose and for social connection, a study had found.The qualitative study of 25 women aged 45 to 65 in Connemara, Co Galway, was carried out by NUI Galway and led by the Whitaker Institute to look at the financial reasons to work later in life using constructivist grounded theory.If found that ‘mid-life’ women, even if in lower paid, precarious work or in poorer health, may choose to continue working into older age for reasons...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

The country is enduring an ‘infodemic’ but it can be treated with more trusted information

As the anniversary approaches of the Jan. 6th storming of the nation’s Capitol, and as the omicron-related spike in Covid cases spreads nationwide, we will be hearing a lot in the coming weeks about disinformation. Mounting evidence suggests that disinformation played a critical role in both the ongoing pandemic and in ongoing support among some […] The post The country is enduring an ‘infodemic’ but it can be treated with more trusted information appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Navasota Examiner

New dog restraint law effective Jan. 18

On Jan. 18, 2022 a new Texas law will make it illegal for people to leave their dogs chained up outside. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 5 into law Monday, Oct. 25, that makes the unlawful restraint of a dog a crime in Texas. The law states dogs must have properly fitted collars and bans using chains or heavy weights as restraints. Restraints must also be no shorter than five times the dog’s length.
The News-Press

Guest opinion: Are we our brother's keeper, or not?

In 1992, on a cold, blustery spring day in Cambridge, Mass., I attended a talk which still echoes loudly in my heart and soul. The affair was quaint, almost genteel, typical of gatherings of this type; you know, small crowd, light lunch, high-calorie discourse. Just my cup of tea (pun intended).
Post Register

Opinion: Lack of quality in commentary section

Evidently, the Post Register commentary editors have downgraded the criteria, content or acceptance specifics of letters to the editor. Used to be there were articles of what's going on in the surrounding cities, or in a lot of cases what's not going on, same for the county and state. Not anymore. Now it's the same ole jibberish from Mr. Jones or Doyle telling the world what socialism is and who some of them are (his descriptions and what actually happened in Russia are miles apart) with more responses than kids in "Cheaper by the Dozen."
