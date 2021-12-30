ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Why no zone defense ever?

hogville.net
 6 days ago

Some reporter please ask Muss at some point why he never considers playing a zone. We continue to get beat off the dribble and give up open 3's yet he will not play a zone defense?. He wasn't a happy trooper at his postgame presser. I love Muss but...

forums.hogville.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hogville.net

Eric Musselman and Davonte Davis preview Vanderbilt matchup

Arkansas men’s basketball is back from a six-day break and playing their first game of the new year against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena. Eric Musselman and Davonte Davis sat down with media on Monday afternoon to preview the matchup against the Commodores.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Heath
Inside The Thunder

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Versatile Two-Way Big

As the halfway point in the 2021-22 season gets closer, the projected playoff teams are starting to become more clear. On the flip side, this also means the teams fighting for lottery positioning are falling into place. To this point, the Oklahoma City Thunder are on pace to win roughly...
NBA
hogville.net

A$M is killing it in recruiting

I know, lots of talk about this. But, consider the Rivals rankings..... Rivals only ranks the top 20 players. This means that their lowest ranked player is a 4 star. But here's the amazing thing....they have 4 more 4 stars kids that won't even get counted towards their ranking. Most...
FOOTBALL
nunesmagician.com

Jim Boeheim on Syracuse zone: ‘Our defense has been horrendous’

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is off to a 7-6 start through its first 13 games, its worst mark since the 1969-70 season, which predates the Jim Boeheim era. Part of that middling record is due to Syracuse’s difficult non-conference schedule to be sure. The Orange currently have a strength of schedule (SOS) of 50. But more than anything else, the defense hasn’t quite been up to standard this season — or in the past three, broadly speaking. As part of a shift to a more modern offensive focus, Syracuse hasn’t posted a top 75 defense since the 2018-19 season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Why Less Tempo? Backing Down Defenses?

I'm scratching my head wondering why Dallas did not appear to utilize any up-tempo until they absolutely had to (and barely at that) against Arizona. Seems to me that our offense is much more efficient in up tempo and it also seems to help us find a rhythm, which was obviously lacking on Sunday. – KURT KUNST / COLCHESTER, CT.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zone Defense#Coachjy
92.7 The Block

Al Wallace: Brady Christensen Can Get it Done at LT

Former Panthers DE Al Wallace joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of the Clubhouse as looked at some of the stuff that stood out most in the Panthers 18-10 loss to the Saints including some glimmers of hope. Al started on a positive note as he thought at certain points throughout the game Sam Darnold […]
NFL
hogville.net

Ole Miss at Tennessee • 7PM EST • SEC Network

Everything Rick Barnes said during today's press conference, looking back at Alabama and ahead to Ole Miss Newspaper. ON IF THIS IS A CLASSIC KERMIT DAVIS TEAM DEFENSIVELY. "Kermit is a terrific coach. And he does a really good job mixing his defenses. From his man back to his 1-3-1, 2-3. He's always changing things up, trying to keep you out of rhythm. Keep you off balance, working the game. Last year down there, late, they went to their 1-3-1, basically put three guys on the ball trying to trap it, getting very aggressive. We didn't handle it very well. With all that said and done, that night I think we were not very good from the free-throw line. We were getting the ball places that we wanted, but we couldn't get anything done with it. Kermit does a terrific job. He's going to work hard at getting his players in a position to give them a chance to be successful. But if you look at his teams over the past, he's been consistent with his man defense, his 1-3-1, back to a 2-3. Mixing it up. Maybe on a missed shot he'll go man. On a make he might go straight 2-3. Out of timeouts he can go 1-3-1, get it out of the baseline and kind of rolls into a 2-3. But they can stay with it, too, as they did a year ago, with a 1-3-1."
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
hogville.net

Gymback Season Opener Moved To 7:15, Will Air On Sec Network

Arkansas’ first meet of the 2022 gymnastics season Friday, Jan. 7 against Ohio State has been moved from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and will now be broadcast on national television via SEC Network. Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. Barnhill Arena doors are set to open at 6...
ARKANSAS STATE
hogville.net

Bumper Pool

5 Members and 13 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Khazz on January 02, 2022, 10:48:51 pmHe said in his presser a few days to talk to his parents and coaches. If I remember correctly he did say he couldn't wait to play with the younger players come up at LB or something like that, so it may have been a slip into where he is leaning but I may have misheard it. I think he comes back.
NFL
hogville.net

Jaxon Player Narrows Choices Down to Five Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player is searching for a new school and on Tuesday announced a Top 5. Making the list for Player, 6-0, 290, was Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU. Player was recruited to Tulsa by Jermial Ashley, Arkansas’ defensive line coach....
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy