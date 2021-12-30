Why no zone defense ever?

Everything Rick Barnes said during today's press conference, looking back at Alabama and ahead to Ole Miss Newspaper. ON IF THIS IS A CLASSIC KERMIT DAVIS TEAM DEFENSIVELY. "Kermit is a terrific coach. And he does a really good job mixing his defenses. From his man back to his 1-3-1, 2-3. He's always changing things up, trying to keep you out of rhythm. Keep you off balance, working the game. Last year down there, late, they went to their 1-3-1, basically put three guys on the ball trying to trap it, getting very aggressive. We didn't handle it very well. With all that said and done, that night I think we were not very good from the free-throw line. We were getting the ball places that we wanted, but we couldn't get anything done with it. Kermit does a terrific job. He's going to work hard at getting his players in a position to give them a chance to be successful. But if you look at his teams over the past, he's been consistent with his man defense, his 1-3-1, back to a 2-3. Mixing it up. Maybe on a missed shot he'll go man. On a make he might go straight 2-3. Out of timeouts he can go 1-3-1, get it out of the baseline and kind of rolls into a 2-3. But they can stay with it, too, as they did a year ago, with a 1-3-1."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO