Foodie Friday: Crab-Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushroom Appetizers

By Kathy Whyte
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 2 days ago
A nice change from the usual crab-cake type stuffing for mushroom caps adds the smooth texture of cream cheese. This is for a small batch since I was just making for two of us. Easy to increase by using the whole packages of cream cheese and crab and slightly adjusting...

Binghamton, NY
