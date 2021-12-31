ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-European shares flat on final trading day of the year

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say shares were flat; corrects share movement in paragraph 2 to down 0.02%, not down 1%)

Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares were little changed on Friday amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.02% as of 0815 GMT, with travel stocks leading losses. The benchmark index, which gained 0.2% in the previous session, is eyeing a rise of 1.3% this week.

New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the surge in COVID-19 cases casts a gloom over festivities for a second year in a row.

Still, the European benchmark is set to end the year 22.5% higher, with all of the major subsectors on track to close in positive territory. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

