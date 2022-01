Public health experts are expressing concern about new Centers for Disease Control guidelines which shorten by half the isolation time after an individual is exposed to Covid. The CDC issued its revised guidelines Dec. 27, recommending that people who have tested positive for Covid isolate for five days, down from the previous 10-day requirement. If they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving, (without a fever for 24 hours, for example), they must follow isolation by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.

