ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Community Voices: The characteristics of a cult

By DAVID KERANEN
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago

Are you, unwittingly, a member of a cult? A cult is a group of people having beliefs or practices regarded by the majority of the population as strange, irrational or very dangerous. Historically, there have been thousands of cults. Three prominent types are political, religious and new age. Political...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

A heart-felt prayer to heal our nation | PennLive letters

Over the last 18 months one of our continuing and repeated prayers to you is for the leaders of our country to come to you for guidance and direction to reduce the deep antagonism, divisions, and at times almost hatred, between our two political parties and their leaders and/or the liberals and conservatives in our country. These deep divisions have crippled our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is the reason why our country has had more COVID-19 deaths than any other nation in the world.
RELIGION
CBS Pittsburgh

Religious Leaders Hold Interfaith Prayer Service For Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of being sworn in as Pittsburgh’s next mayor, Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey was the focus of religious leaders from around the city. “Pittsburgh, pray, that not only is our Creator’s dream for his creation discerned and/or discovered, but also desired,” said Reverend Canon Eric McIntosh of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh. “Desired by a Pittsburgh that wants compassion to be at the core of driving it to be a better city.” They came together to hold an interfaith prayer service for Gainey who, along with religious leaders, feels faith will help bring Pittsburghers together. “Faith is grounded in me so to see so many people from so many different faiths come here today to pray over the city is something I think we should do more of,” Gainey said. “I think praying over our city helps us to pray in a spirit of unity, pray in the spirit of togetherness.” The service was the first in a two-day event for Gainey’s inauguration. He will be sworn in as Pittsburgh mayor in a virtual ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. You can watch Gainey’s inauguration live on CBSN Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
psychologytoday.com

Are You Religious or Spiritual? Both or Neither?

Religion, or the belief in and worship of a God(s), and spirituality, a sensory/mood/cognitive experience, are not one and the same. Religious people feel that their "spirituality" derives from their close relationship with a Supreme Being and from the words of a sacred text. Spiritual enlightenment or transcendence can be...
RELIGION
Bakersfield Californian

COMMUNITY VOICES: What the year 2021 brought

As we entered the second year of the pandemic, 2021 brought forth good, bad, happy, sad or disappointing moments for many. Those of you reading can relate to what I am about to share. I experienced COVID-19 in mid-August. Only a handful of individuals knew about this. It was the...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
WLKY.com

The Hard Truth About Bias: Strangers participate in social experience to discuss racism in America

WASHINGTON — The summer of 2020 was a watershed moment in America's recent history of reckoning with institutional racism. Sparked by the caught-on-camera murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, millions of people around the country — and around the globe — poured into the streets to protest police brutality and the systematic mistreatment of people of color in the U.S.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
swnewsmedia.com

Community Voices: Holidays are a great time for reflection, renewal

When I was growing up my mother told me to observe nature, because most of what you need to know and learn you can see it in nature. She also told me that human beings and our natural world are both God’s creation, so if you look after both of these, you are indeed serving God.
FESTIVAL
Tahlequah Daily Press

America's growing cult of personality

A recent article in Salon online magazine by Henri A. Giroux argues that right-wing authoritarianism is winning a new-found audience. But education is the fix, because it gives individuals the critical thinking skills to become aware of the freedoms they are giving up. Increasingly, women have the feeling that our...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cult#Homosexuality#Neo Nazi
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Opinion 101: Voices from the community and why we publish op-eds from experts

"Why do they do that in the newspaper?" Savannah Morning News' opinion editor explains the how and why of publishing op-eds by thought leaders and subject matter experts. We value a diversity of viewpoints on the Savannah Morning News opinion page, and our community is blessed to be home to countless thought leaders and subject matter experts. We solicit and publish several op-eds each week from these “community voices.”
SAVANNAH, GA
The Week

The weird spiral of declining Christianity in America

The decline of American Christianity is continuing apace. The Pew Research Center reports today that the number of self-identified Christians has declined by 12 percentage points since 2012, while religious "nones" have grown by 10 points during that time. (Other surveys have shown similar drops.) Christians are still the dominant cultural group in America — at 63 percent of the population, they still have a two-to-one advantage over the non-religious — but they're not quite as dominant as they used to be.
RELIGION
Fox News

More Americans left religion during the pandemic

Religious affiliation in the U.S. has continued to fall during the pandemic, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. The percentage of Americans who identify as Christians now stands at 63%, down from 65% in 2019 and from 78% in 2007. Meanwhile, 29% of Americans now identify as having no religion, up from 26% in 2019 and 16% in 2007, when Pew began tracking religious identity.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
psychologytoday.com

The Mental Health of Orthodox Jews

Some research shows that religious faith can bolster mental health resilience and help foster recovery from mental illness. Most research studies have focused on Christians, and there has been a lack of research on religious minorities. Little is known about the mental health beliefs, behaviours and attitudes of Orthodox Jews.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh And Faith Leaders Participate In Christmas Eve Blessing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh city officials and faith leaders were getting into the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve. They gathered for a Christmas Eve Blessing at the new cap over Crosstown Boulevard. (Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist) Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto was one of many who participated in a call for peace at Frankie Pace Park. He said Mayor Elect Ed Gainey’s administration will have to work together with people across the city and its communities to improve health and safety. “It will take community leaders in the neighborhoods, not the ones that come from outside,” Peduto said. “Not the ones that will be philosophical, but the ones with the boots on the ground and the ones that live in those neighborhoods to make the difference.” Peduto says he is working with Gainey’s team to make the transition as seamless as possible.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Forward

Dozens of rabbis warn Jews are ‘self-censoring’ on race, gender

Rabbis from more than 100 North American congregations have signed a letter decrying the exclusion of Jews whose views on race and gender fall to the right of the progressive mainstream. “The ascendency of an ideology that in its most simplistic form sees the world solely in binary terms of...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy