China's graft agency warns Walmart and Sam's Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products

 2 days ago
BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and its membership chain Sam's Club over its alleged removal of Xinjiang products on Friday.

"Walmart must respect China's standpoint and the Chinese people's feelings if they want to 'stand firm' in the Chinese market," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a commentary published on its website.

Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing, Eduardo Baptista in Hong Kong, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Deirdre Keeney
2d ago

It would be one of the greatest thing to ever happen to America if Walmart would completely stop buying Chinese products. It would be good for Walmart too because they have become way too dependant on Chinese goods

Brenda Ellison
2d ago

we dont need China..,,lets get bk to made in America...then we wont hav to depend on other countries for products and that would keep jobs here...

Degameth1G
2d ago

Shut Wal-Mart's marketplace Chinese fake products down too. Amazon's Chinese fake product marketplace should be banned as well.

