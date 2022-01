Israel became the first country on Thursday to approve a second booster shot for those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 in an effort to stem the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant. Israel is limiting the fourth vaccine dose to immunocompromised people, such as those who are undergoing cancer treatment and organ transplant recipients. For now, the country, which has been at the forefront of global vaccination campaigns against COVID-19, is holding off on a decision on whether to extend the fourth dose to other at-risk groups. “Israel’s strategy for overcoming omicron is clear: The greater the wave, the greater the protection we will need to overcome it,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

