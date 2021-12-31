Missing: Myles Snider
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Police are asking for information on a missing 15-year-old boy.
Myles Snider was reported missing on Oct 24, 2021 in East Cleveland.
Anyone with tips should call 216-348-4232.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
