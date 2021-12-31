ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Missing: Myles Snider

By fox8webcentral
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i05TK_0dZieCYV00

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Police are asking for information on a missing 15-year-old boy.

‘Retire the cloth mask’: Local doctors suggest upgrading face covering

Myles Snider was reported missing on Oct 24, 2021 in East Cleveland.

Anyone with tips should call 216-348-4232.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
East Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
East Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Powerball grows to $522 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Looks like there’s not a winner who can claim the New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot and so it grows. It’s up to $522 million with a cash value of $371.5 million. Last night’s winning numbers were: 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 2x. Every Monday, Wednesday […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Paying their respect: Local police officers honor off-duty Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A somber Saturday morning as police officers from several local departments honored and paid their respects to a Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed off-duty Friday night. The shooting happened on Rocky River Drive in what investigators believe was a carjacking. “My heart is aching for the family, for our officers. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy