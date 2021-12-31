So long, 2021 👋

Happy New Year, friends of The Short List!

For many of us, 2020 felt like the most chaotic and newsworthy year of our lives.

Then, 2021 started with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol . An unprecedented winter storm left millions in Texas without power for days. In the Suez Canal, a ship the size of a skyscraper wedged itself sideways into the banks of one of the world's busiest waterways and disrupted international trade.

All that happened and more in the first three months of last year.

Keep reading for more of 2021's biggest headlines. You'll also find stories to help you start 2022 with insights and, maybe, even some luck.🍀

