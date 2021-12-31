ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Political cartoonist Cold War Steve: 2021 was a relentless year for material

By Lily Ford
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Cult internet artist Cold War Steve has described 2021 as a “relentless” year for a political cartoonist.

Real name Christopher Spencer, Cold War Steve’s satirical Photoshop collages draw inspiration from Dutch Renaissance painters Hieronymus Bosch and Pieter Bruegel the Elder, depicting public figures in dystopian settings and often taking part in scandalous acts as a nod to real-world news.

Reflecting on a political year of a pandemic, resignations and controversy, Mr Spencer called 2021 “terrible” but said being able to make art has been a therapeutic process.

“It’s never-ending, isn’t it? I’m glad I’ve got this outlet because otherwise, I think I’d go mad,” he told the PA news agency.

“It has just been relentless and I’ve been doubling down on that, really. I know what I do isn’t going to make a difference in what’s happening at the top, but it makes me feel better and I think others as well.”

The artist’s 2021 oeuvre includes depictions of those following strict lockdown measures juxtaposed with a Downing Street Christmas party – with one work showing an elderly man with a walking stick alone in his bedroom, beside another image of politicians such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson engaging in cartoonish frivolity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xfjb_0dZicUPb00

He produced the work after allegations that No. 10 staff broke coronavirus rules with a festive party last December, one of many similar allegations in the political sphere in 2021.

“There was the whole incompetence of Matt Hancock and Dominic Cummings – then you think there’d be a bit of a respite and then images come out about the Christmas parties they were having at Downing Street when everyone was kept apart from their loved ones,” Mr Spencer said.

“It’s one way of processing what’s going on, I mean, the range of emotions with what’s happening, from anger to dismay. I can channel that into one image. (I am) trying to convey that.

“The feedback that I get is that it helps (people) to feel that they’re not alone in feeling the way they do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05r4FA_0dZicUPb00

The artist gestured to Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit in October with an image of Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and other members of the Cabinet standing in sewage as the White Cliffs of Dover behind them suggest the country has sunk.

Mr Spencer admitted some of his work can be “really crass” and “nasty”, often placing careless-looking politicians in intensive care wards or even placing body bags on the grass of the Downing Street garden in one piece.

However, he said his work is justified by politicians’ actions, adding: “At the start of the pandemic I was very wary of satirising it, I was unsure whether or not to even make light of what was happening, but the Government ballsed it up that much I had to.

“There is always that period before I press send to release it into the world, where my finger might hover over it for a bit. Some I take right to that line of being acceptable or not.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T27nJ_0dZicUPb00

In February, Mr Spencer dedicated an image to the Duchess of Sussex’s High Court privacy claim win against the publishers of the Mail On Sunday, over a “personal and private” letter she had written to her estranged father.

The piece shows the duchess surrounded by male journalists while the Duke of York sits away from the group.

The artist spoke about the nuances and small details in his artwork, such as the avocado in front of Meghan – a nod to the suggestion by some British tabloids that her “favourite avocado snack” is “fuelling human rights abuses, drought and murder”.

“There’s lots of little symbolisms that people pick up on and (can) interpret themselves,” he said.

Mr Spencer considers the reaction of his more than 360,000 Twitter followers as part of the art itself.

“I really like people to know that if (the artwork) was in a gallery, the pictures would be two metres wide and, underneath, a scrolling screen of all the comments that people have written – because it definitely enhances the experience of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dewfh_0dZicUPb00

One of his recent works shows the Prime Minister’s head superimposed on the body of Louis XVI, king of France, as Tory backbenchers Steve Baker and Andrew Bridgen approach with baseball bats in hand, and chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty is tied to a chair.

Both MPs were critical of Mr Johnson’s Covid restrictions and made headlines when Mr Baker removed Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries from a WhatsApp conversation after defending the Prime Minister over the resignation of Lord Frost.

“I like to have that element of humour and anger and grotesqueness, a kind of dark humour which gets the point across in a more dramatic way,” Mr Spencer added.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tony Blair called unvaccinated people ‘idiots’ and it has sparked a debate

Former prime minister Tony Blair said he was “a little too undiplomatic” after he called unvaccinated people “idiots” during an interview yesterday.The former Labour leader appeared to row back on remarks he had made in an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday morning, as he spoke about encouraging vaccine take-up.The interviews follow current prime minister Boris Johnson ruling out restrictions in England before Christmas. It also comes after the news that the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who catch the virus will be cut from ten days to seven if they receive negative lateral flow results on day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tony Blair blocked ‘OTT’ race equality strategy after Stephen Lawrence murder

Tony Blair has defended his record as prime minister after newly released documents revealed he vetoed a proposed strategy to tackle racial inequality following the racist killing of Stephen Lawrence.The former Labour prime minister was sceptical about proposals for a government white paper, expressing concern that it could result in a “regulation nightmare”.The landmark Macpherson report, published in February 1999, set out wide-ranging proposals for reform after it found that the Metropolitan Police investigation into the murder had failed in part due to “institutional racism”.In response, then-home secretary, Jack Straw, who had commissioned the inquiry, wanted to publish a government...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Queen makes Tony Blair a knight and member of the Order of the Garter

Former prime minister Tony Blair is to be knighted with the highest possible ranking, Buckingham Palace has said, in an announcement that coincides with the New Year Honours List.Sir Tony, who held the keys to Number 10 between 1997 and 2007, is appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.The appointment, which is made by the Queen, has regularly been bestowed upon past prime ministers, with Sir John Major Sir Tony’s predecessor, the last to receive the honour.Sir Tony, a former Labour leader, said: “It is an...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Andrew Bridgen
Person
Steve King
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Hieronymus Bosch
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tony Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List

Scientists and medical chiefs who have led Britain’s response to the pandemic were awarded knighthoods Friday in the country’s annual New Year Honors List, which recognized the achievements of hundreds of people from James Bond star Daniel Craig to teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu Queen Elizabeth II also made former Prime Minister Tony Blair a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry.In another year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said almost one in five of the honors were for coronavirus-related service. Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tony Blair made Knight of the Garter in honour bestowed personally by the Queen

Former prime minister Tony Blair has been made a knight of Britain’s most senior order of chivalry, in an honour bestowed directly by the Queen.Sir Tony said his appointment as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter some 14 years after leaving office was “an immense honour”.But it is certain to prove controversial among those who blame the former PM for the UK’s involvement in war in Iraq in 2003.Founded in 1348 by Edward III, membership of the Garter is awarded personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The Top 10: Politically Significant Small Shops

Damian McBride suggested this list after the Tesco Express in Westminster was identified as the source of provisions (crisps, cheese, wine) for “gatherings for work purposes” in Downing Street at Christmas a year ago.1. Rochdale Equitable Pioneers Society, 31 Toad Lane, Rochdale. The first Co-op shop started trading in 1844. Nominated by Rob Dex.2. Roberts post office and grocery in Grantham. The Roberts family including Margaret, later Thatcher, lived above the shop. Thanks to E M Rogers  and Will Wormell.3. Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Philadelphia. Press conference held by Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for Donald Trump, to explain legal challenges to...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War Steve#Art#War#Dutch Renaissance
The Independent

Johnson on the rocks as poll suggests red wall voters put faith in Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has won back voters’ hearts in the red wall, a new poll suggests, while a majority doubt Boris Johnson will be prime minister this time next year.The Deltapoll survey of the 57 constituencies the Tories gained in the 2019 general election, most of which could be considered part of the red wall, found that 38 per cent of voters agreed Sir Keir would make the best PM, while 33 per cent backed Mr Johnson.The poll, for the Mail on Sunday (MoS), also put Labour in the lead when it came to the voting intention in those seats...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Javid warns Covid curbs must be ‘last resort’ as pandemic enters third year

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, the Health Secretary has said.But Sajid Javid said the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter” as reports suggested a work from home order in England could be in place for most of January to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant.Government figures showed a further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK on Friday, another new record for daily reported cases.But a leading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit poll: One year on, voters believe leaving EU has harmed UK’s interests

One year to the day since the UK left the European Union’s economic structures, the people of Britain believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good, according to a new poll.The exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent reveals that, on issues ranging from the economy to red tape to Britain’s ability to control its borders, more voters believe Brexit has worsened the UK’s position than improved it.Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) believe Boris Johnson lied to them about what Brexit would be like during the bitter referendum campaign of 2016.And by a clear margin, they said that the...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
Indy100

6 of the worst political comebacks of 2021

Going into politics means risking tumbling from grace at some point. Through scandals and scapegoating, numerous public figures lose public popularity and often shuffle into obscurity to lick their wounds. But they often don’t go quietly and try to reclimb their career ladders, often utterly cack handedly. This year...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Duchess Camilla's Real Attitude Whenever Prince Charles Interrupts Her Revealed

Despite being bombarded with work, appearances, and duties, members of the royal family still find time to enjoy their hobbies and unwind whenever they have the time. Camilla Parker Bowles' favorite pastime is listening to the radio show "The Archers," and she doesn't want to be interrupted as her real attitude comes out.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

411K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy