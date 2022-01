Unvaccinated players face being shunned in the January transfer window, with clubs across the country expressing reluctance to sign them.The Premier League revealed on December 20 that 16 per cent of its players were yet to receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while the EFL said one in four players in its three divisions had no intention to get vaccinated when it published an update on December 16.Top-flight managers Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard have expressed reservations about signing unvaccinated players. The Liverpool boss has described such players as “constant threats for all of us”, while his Aston...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO