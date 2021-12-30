Rio Grande Gorge

We had an early start – and a long day but we made the entire narrow part of the loop before dark, so that was a success. What was NOT a success was that, after promising the kids we would all swim in the 7 sacred pools at the end – we found out that it was no longer allowed. Covid? Insurance liability? Don’t know, but it would have been nice to have known. David’s photos show some of the beauty. We found a great lunch on the way – food trucks! Ribs, fish and chips of blue marlin, coconut shrimp, and grilled chicken. We stopped at the waterfalls and even hiked maybe 20 mins around the Kenae Arboretum before it started raining. Actually we were very fortunate overall with the rain. That is a crazy lush side of the island.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO