Rio Grande Gorge

travelblog.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original title for today’s blog was going to be Taos, since that was the primary city, we were going to for the day, however, as will be explained letter, I just had to change the title to the most significant sight of the day. We again slept...

www.travelblog.org

travelblog.org

New Year’s Eve – Last Day in Santa Fe

Today was a very chill day, nothing really on the itinerary except pottery shopping. We slept until 9, so did Tarragon. After that we got ready and headed to Tia Sophia’s for our last New Mexican meal (dinner is anything but New Mexican.) Tia Sophia is a breakfast and lunch only hotspot. Fortunately, the wait time was on 15 minutes, as opposed to the 1 hour wait at Pasquals. It is nothing fancy, pretty much a New Mexican Diner. The food is anything but diner food.
travelblog.org

Southwestern Art

We decided to take it easy this morning and leisurely got ready for the day. We skipped breakfast at the hotel and instead decided to have an earlier lunch. This turned out to be a good thing, because Café Pasquals is quite popular and our wait time was an hour. We used this time to do some shopping. Went to a great chile store next door and bought three different types of red chile. Then we walked around looking for pottery, no luck yet.
BBC

Gandikota: The stunning Indian gorge that resembles the Grand Canyon

India has always been a popular tourist destination for its historic forts, stunning palaces and dense jungles. Now, a lesser known gorge in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh is drawing visitors. The gorge is a stunning maze of jagged rocks layered in shades of red. The Penna river meanders...
travelblog.org

The Road to Denver

This is a very short entry the day was spent driving to Denver, in not great weather. We woke up to about 3 to 4 inches of snow outside of our window. We ate breakfast in the hotel. They were so short staffed, they couldn’t even clean the tables, just sat people in the bar. In reality, they could have cleaned the tables, just were organized enough to do so.
travelblog.org

Travel Change

Not much to blog about here either. The entire day was spent taking back the rental car and changing our flight. For the last 24 hours United kept texting and e-mailing that severe weather was causing flight delays and cancelations. So, we just decided to go to the airport (had to take the car there anyway) and see if we could get a different flight.
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
yellowtennisball.com

WYNDHAM BOCA RATON HOTEL

The Wyndham Boca Raton welcomes the Delray Beach Open 2022 players and guests with a special offer of breakfast for up to four guest, high speed internet/WiFi, and complimentary parking. The ATP special rates begin at $249 for One King or Two Double bed accommodations; the Suites, each with a private balcony overlooking the pool and courtyard start at $299.00 per night.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
travelblog.org

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Yesterday morning, we made sure to swim and eat some malisadas from the cafe before we packed up and set out for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. I'd been really looking forward to going to the national park, but I found that I was sad to leave our resort. There were some pros and cons to where we were staying, but, when it came down to it, we had the best time there. We loved the pool. There were plenty more beaches to explore in short driving distance. I was sad to go.
travelblog.org

Exploring Waipio Valley on Horseback

This morning, we got up early to make the drive to Waipio Valley, on the north side of the island. We were going on a horseback tour through the valley at 9:30. It's about a 1.5 hour drive from Kona, and we didn't want to risk being late, so we left at 7am.
travelblog.org

Manawapou Viaduct, South Taranaki

16km north of Patea and 12 km south of Hawera is a rest area at the bottom of the Manawapou Hill. To the left of the rest area is a locked farm gate with a stile next to it. Climb over the stile and you will find yourself on the old Ingahape Rd which closed many years ago, but is still sealed so is perfect for walking on. Follow it for 1km and you will arrive at the Manawapou Viaduct.
travelblog.org

Canadian Rockies - last visits of 2021

1.Two Jack Lake with Patrick - Two Jack Lake named after Jack Stanley, who operated a boat concession on lake Minnewanka at one time, and Jack Watters, who worked for the mines in Bankhead, a town which flourished at the base of Cascade Mountain just after the turn of the century.
travelblog.org

What to Do in 22!

I mean 2022, of course. I have big plans for 2022. How about you? I no longer make resolutions. But I do have plans. Keep exercising on the Peloton when I cannot get out on the road with my bicycle.Go wine tasting more often.Clean out the garage and donate more stuff to charity.Get my mountain bike tuned up.Replace the canopy on the gazebo covering our bbq.Spend more time with dear friends. Expect a call for lunch!Follow through on all my travel plans for 2022.Volunteer.Win the lotto.Watch everything I DVR'd on the TV.
travelblog.org

Maggie Leaves for Semester at Sea

After months of preparation and anticipation, not to mention some serious last-minute shopping and COVID testing, Maggie's big adventure finally began! We dropped her off at Dulles Airport at about 7:30pm on 12/29, the five of us waving goodby as she made her way through security. We won't see her again for more than 150 days, but we know she'll have an amazing time on this life-changing trip.
travelblog.org

Bohinj in the winter

The Triglav National Park is the oldest, greatest and only national park in Slovenia. Bohinj is at the heart of it. The protected natural and cultural area surrounding the highest Slovenian mountain, Triglav. Due to the sensitive natural environment and its fragility, the park is also a part of Unesco’s Man and the Biosphere Programme.
travelblog.org

2022- A Year of Changes?

This is my second winter of non-travel. The New Year came in like a lamb - unseasonably warm (15 degrees in some places) and I was actually in bed but awake at Midnight and watched the fireworks over the Thames on my laptop. Kenji sent a New Year message , and Stevie in Tokyo and Maureen in Worcester.
travelblog.org

Ending our time on Maui - watch out - lots of fish photos!!!

We had an early start – and a long day but we made the entire narrow part of the loop before dark, so that was a success. What was NOT a success was that, after promising the kids we would all swim in the 7 sacred pools at the end – we found out that it was no longer allowed. Covid? Insurance liability? Don’t know, but it would have been nice to have known. David’s photos show some of the beauty. We found a great lunch on the way – food trucks! Ribs, fish and chips of blue marlin, coconut shrimp, and grilled chicken. We stopped at the waterfalls and even hiked maybe 20 mins around the Kenae Arboretum before it started raining. Actually we were very fortunate overall with the rain. That is a crazy lush side of the island.
CBS San Francisco

North Bay Goats Feast on Old Christmas Trees in Recycling Win-Win

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — It’s time to recycle that old Christmas tree but a group of kids in the North Bay have discovered a way to do it by combining people’s environmental concern with their love of animals. It’s paying off big time. The Independence 4-H club in Sonoma County enjoys doing community service projects but, lately, their funding has been suppressed by the pandemic. “Most of our fundraisers, because of COVID, had to be canceled,” said 16-year-old club member Clay McDonell. “We were running low on funds so we came up with this idea.” That idea was to collect people’s old Christmas...
