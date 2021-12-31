Winterfest New Year’s Eve Neon Nights Celebration

Roosevelt City wants everyone ringing in the New Year with them to do so as comfortably as possible and so they’ve moved their celebration’s time to earlier. The 2nd annual New Year’s Eve celebration is taking place December 31st at Constitution Park in Roosevelt City. Originally the plan was to have free hot cocoa starting at 6 and fireworks at 8 but that has been moved up to cocoa starting at 5 and fireworks at 7. The change was made out of concerns that people will get too cold later in the evening. Free ice skating will run all day long with this being the third year the city will have an ice skating rink and the second year the skating will kick off on New Year’s Eve. The evening’s event will be a fun atmosphere with a DJ providing music as well as music along with the fireworks show.

ROOSEVELT, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO