Early ComedySportz St Louis New Year's Eve Show at 6 pm

laduenews.com
 2 days ago

"Join us for this very Early ComedySportz New Year's Eve Show at 6 pm". You wanna...

www.laduenews.com

wgnradio.com

Let’s Get Legal: The New Year’s Eve Show

Jon Hansen rings in the new year on today’s Let’s Get Legal. Jon is joined by several legal experts to look back at the top legal stories of 2021, he plays a few legal-related games with callers, and shares what he plans to do to celebrate the beginning of 2022.
relix

The Flaming Lips Postpone New Year’s Eve Caverns Shows

Today, The Flaming Lips announced that their New Year’s Eve shows at the underground concert venue, the Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. have been postponed. The shows that were originally set to happen on Dec. 30 and 31 have been pushed to Feb. 19 and 20 and all packages and tickets will be honored for the new dates.
PELHAM, TN
liveforlivemusic.com

Greensky Bluegrass Cancels New Year’s Eve Run In St. Louis [Video]

Greensky Bluegrass has elected to cancel its upcoming run of New Year’s Eve shows at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO on December 30th and 31st. This news comes after members of the Greensky camp tested positive for COVID-19. “Well, I’m really tired of using the words ‘pivot’ and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Favorite Pale Divine to Reunite for a Triumphant New Year’s Eve Show

If you walked down the cobblestone streets of Laclede’s Landing in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s, you were almost certain to hear the eclectic sounds of Pale Divine booming from classic, bygone venues such as Kennedy’s 2nd Street or Mississippi Nights. Originally formed as four-piece the Eyes in 1984 by singer Michael Schaerer and guitarist Richard Fortus, with the tight rhythm section of drummer Greg Miller and bassist Steve Hanock, the band came together when its members were still in school. With a jangle somewhere between the ‘80s pop romanticism of Psychedelic Furs and the glam and grit of L.A. hard rock megastars Guns N’ Roses (fittingly, Fortus has since been a member of both groups), Pale Divine was poised for a brief but spectacular moment to be the next river city rockers exported to the national stage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
PleasantonWeekly

Lively New Year's Eve show at Bankhead

Blues will meet stompin' bluegrass with a faint twist of classical as the energetic San Francisco-based string band Dirty Cello, led by crossover cellist Rebecca Roudman, kicks off a festive New Year's Eve celebration at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore. After the lively performance, the audience is invited...
LIVERMORE, CA
stlpublicradio.org

Airbnb cracks down on New Year’s Eve parties in St. Louis and other cities

Airbnb is tightening restrictions on short-term bookings ahead of New Year’s Eve in cities across the country, including St. Louis. The company is implementing restrictions on guests without a history of positive reviews that book a stay for three nights or less. The restrictions prohibit certain local and last-minute bookings and ban any single-night bookings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco brings back New Year's Eve firework show

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco will host the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show after the pandemic forced a cancelation last year. The city-sponsored display starts one minute before midnight and runs about 20 minutes. Launched from a barge on the Bay, the fireworks can be viewed from many spots...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thebuzzmagazines.com

For a Festive New Year's Eve: St. Germain Sparkler

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Are we there yet? I am almost afraid to say we’ve made it through yet another crazy year. Welcome, and step right up, 2022!
