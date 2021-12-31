ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Shorthanded Gauchos Fall in Overtime at UC San Diego

By Mark Patton, Special to Noozhawk
Noozhawk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA JOLLA — The absence of three players including a pair of starters led to the cruelest game-ender for the UCSB men’s basketball team on Thursday. The Gauchos couldn’t hang onto the ball as well as a three-point lead in the final 3.5 seconds of regulation before losing in overtime at...

www.noozhawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pasternack
informnny.com

Shorthanded SU women fall on the road at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse (8-5, 1-2 ACC) had just seven players available for its first ACC road game at North Carolina (12-0, 2-0 ACC) on Thursday night. The Tar Heels won, 79-43, handing ‘Cuse its first loss in the month of December. Syracuse was led by Teisha Hyman who scored 11 points and recorded seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. The Orange return to the Carrier Dome on Sunday, Jan. 2, when they host Florida State.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc San Diego#Uc Irvine#Big West Conference#Shorthanded Gauchos Fall#Ucsb#The Rimac Center#Division 1#Cal Poly
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
msubobcats.com

Shorthanded Cats Fall in Pocatello

Playing without its leading scorer and starting point-guard Darian White, Montana State used stingy defense and a strong effort at the free throw line to hang close to Big Sky Conference preseason favorite Idaho State before finally succumbing to the Bengals 67-57 on Saturday afternoon in Reed Gym. Montana State...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy