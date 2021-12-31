ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simmons and Steele lead Wildcats to a tough WAC road win

Cover picture for the articleOREM, Utah — The Wildcats started their WAC era with a huge road win over Utah Valley behind career nights from Cameron Steele and Airion Simmons. Abilene Christian turned the Wolverines over 17 times, scored 38 points inside, and dished out 23 assists on 31 made field goals. The 80-76 win...

New Year but the same Wildcats as a red-hot Steele seals second WAC win

Sophomore forward Cameron Steele went off for a career-high 23 points as the Wildcats secured their 11th straight win and second Western Athletic Conference victory in a 64-50 win over Dixie State on Saturday night in Saint George, Utah. Heading into Saturday night, head coach Brette Tanner and the Wildcats...
Michigan State survives tough road test at Northwestern, 73-67.

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team survived a sluggish first half and a foul-marred second half to earn a tough 73-67 win on the road over the Northwestern Wildcats. Senior forward Gabe Brown led all players with 20 points, hitting on five of his 11 shots, including making...
Steele's career night leads Wildcats over Trailblazers

ST. GEORGE, Utah — After a high-scoring shootout on Thursday night, it was a defensive slugfest on Saturday night in Burns Arena. Abilene Christian forced 27 turnovers, tallied 15 steals and held Dixie State to under 33 percent shooting and only two made threes. The Wildcats had their fair share of offensive struggles as well shooting just 36 percent for the night. Despite the poor shooting the Wildcats earned the win to move to 2-0 in WAC play and extend their winning streak to 11-straight.
Kentucky Wildcats rally to win Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knew from experience that his vaunted defense would be challenged trying to contain dynamic Kentucky receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the Citrus Bowl. With the game on the line, Ferentz could only look on in horror as Robinson made the most spectacular...
Bonnarens leads ACU to 2-0 WAC start

ABILENE – The transition to the WAC is off to a good start for the ACU women's basketball team as the Wildcats opened the new year with their third-straight win and a 2-0 start to league play. ACU (10-3, 2-0 WAC) never trailed against the Dixie State Trailblazers (5-7, 1-1 WAC) and saw two players score in double digits on their way to a 71-53 victory. Grad transfer Jamie Bonnarens recorded her third-straight double-double, the team scored 21 points off turnovers, and the Wildcats capped off the six-game home stand with another win.
Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
Lady Vols prevail in tough road test defeating Arkansas, 70-63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 7 Tennessee remains unblemished in early conference play after a hard-fought fourth quarter to outlast Arkansas in a tough road contest, 70-63.   Tamari Key sparked the scoring for the orange and white on a fast break that ended in a layup. Tennessee went on an 8-0 run less than […]
Boyd leads No. 5 NC State women to 13th in row over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd works to fill the role of injured guard Kayla Jones for No. 5 North Carolina State. She did that to perfection against Clemson. Boyd, last year’s ACC Sixth Player of the Year, set season highs with 18 points and eight rebounds as the Wolfpack won their 13th straight over […]
Lady Eagles fend off Wildcats, win 48-46

LINESVILLE — Northwestern rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Conneaut Lady Eagles held on for a 48-46 win in the consolation round of the Conneaut tournament on Thursday. In what was a physical game throughout all four quarters, the Lady Eagles did just enough...
UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
Engstler's layup lifts No. 3 Louisville over No. 16 Ga Tech

Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Louisville to its 12th straight victory, 50-48 over No. 16 Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the nation's top scoring defense in Georgia Tech and the nation's third-best in Louisville, the Yellow Jackets were trying to knock off a top-three team for the second time after beating UConn on Dec. 9
ACU hosts Dixie State on New Year's Day

ABILENE – The ACU women’s basketball team will open up the 2022 calendar the same way they closed the 2021 portion, in the Teague Center. The Wildcats (9-3, 1-0 WAC) will host the Dixie State Trailblazers, who are both coming off of opening wins to the conference schedule on Thursday. The game on New Year's Day tips at 1 p.m., and it will air on ESPN+ and 102.7 The Bear.
