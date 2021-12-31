Republic offices closed today for holiday

City of Salina offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday. Staff will return to the regular schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 28. There will be no change to sanitation collection for the week of Christmas or New Year’s. City of Salina sanitation customers should set their waste cart(s) out for collection as normal.
LANSING, Mich. — Unemployed workers were encouraged to certify benefits before Dec. 30 because the offices are expected to be closed Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, announced the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Monday. Certification through phone is not expected to be available when the offices are...
Toho Water Authority’s administrative office will be closed on Friday, December 31, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Regular business hours will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, January 3. Customers can always make payments, report water emergencies, and use other self-service features at www.tohowater.com, or by using...
The city of Glenwood Springs will have modified facility schedules and closures on certain days during the holiday week and into early January and including the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Emergency services will remain available during these times, a city news release states. The following winter holiday closures will...
THE first COLA social security payments of 2022 will be sent out in 11 days for those with a birthday between 1st and 10th of the month. Payments this year will be 5.9 per cent larger than in 2021 following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in just under 40 years, representing a rise of $92 for retirees.
A section of FairOaks Mall will close for interior demolition, later followed by construction, for Columbus Regional Health’s portion of the NexusPark project. One sign posted at a mall entrance near the former Carson’s states, “Beginning early January 2022, this entrance will be closed due to construction activity. Please use the entrances toward the east end of the facility.”
Following are local and area closings and delays due to the weather. The list will be updated as needed. Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church - Goessel, closed and morning services canceled. Burns Cornerstone Bible Church, morning services canceled. Canton Immanuel Lutheran Church, morning services and all scheduled activities canceled. Culver United Methodist...
The Bartholomew County Board of Zoning Appeals gave conditional use approval for a request by David and Brenda Simmons to allow a dog grooming kennel in an Agriculture: Preferred zoning district. The property is 8111 E. County Road 450 North in Flatrock Township. According to the Simmons’ application, the second...
The Progressive CEOS December meeting was held on December 14 at Dutch Haus restaurant at the Elks Club. President Patty Gray opened the meeting by welcoming everyone and thanking them for coming. Since this was our Christmas meeting, there was no business. Everyone ordered from the menu. While waiting for our meal, the collection for […]
January 2, 2022 — If you are looking to get the New Year’s workout in today, you’re in luck. The Rock Springs Civic Center, Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, and Green River Recreation Centers are open today. Tomorrow, January 3, is a different matter with only the Recreation Center in Green River open. All Rock Spring city facilities, including City Hall, will be closed Monday.
Talk about bad moves because this might be one of the worst. Take my "take" with a grain of salt though, I've never owned a restaurant and I'm sure if I did it probably wouldn't make it very long. RESTAURANTS IN THE COVID AGE. Obviously, restaurants everywhere were impacted by...
The First National Bank of Slayton donated collections and $550.00 to the Tracy Area Animal Rescue. Pictured (L to R): Brandi York, Lorie Kruse, Maria Schreier, and Bobbi Jo Atwood, with Liz Struve and Cathy Nelson of TAAR.
Due to a major water line break which resulted in a loss of heat, the Glacier County Courthouse is CLOSED today (Thursday 12/30.) County services WILL continue to be available at the Glacier County Satellite office over in Browning, at their "satellite" office number, 873 2389. Don't worry about a thing, the courthouse will resume their regular business hours on Monday, the 3rd.
ALTON — Site work has begun for the new Holiday Inn hotel planned in Alton. In March, former Alton Mayor Brant Walker announced that a hotel and restaurant development was planned on Golf Road off Homer Adams Parkway near the Amtrak station. He declined to name the businesses at that time, but on July 7 newly elected Alton Mayor David Goins announced the site would be used for a Holiday Inn, as well as a related restaurant, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
United Bank held their Christmas open house Thursday, December 23. Everyone was welcome to come by, enjoy refreshments and, of course, let Santa know if they had been good this year. Shown with Santa is Elliott Faircloth.
Mother writes letter to judge asking for no delays in hit and run case. A father-and-son team from Greenwood has taken over fixed-base operation services at the Columbus Municipal Airport. Effective today, Jeff Air...
The city of El Paso is closing some services and offices In observance of the December holiday season to allow city employees time to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones. City Hall and all administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. City Hall...
The Town of Elon’s administrative offices will be closed today after 12pm (noon) for a staff function. They will reopen at 8am on Tuesday, December 21st. Payments can be placed in the drop boxes located at Town Hall. A drop box can be found to the right of the doors on the porch and as you exit the parking lot onto W Trollinger Avenue.
