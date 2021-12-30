CALS Wellness Committee tip: How to avoid injuries when clearing snow and ice

During winter weather conditions, motorists are reminded to increase their stopping distance, reduce speed, and remain vigilant while driving. Public Works crews are prepared to respond to winter conditions as they arise. During a snow event, snow plows prioritize clearing roadways based on the number of vehicle trips accommodated by the roadway, which occurs in the following order: arterial roads (main roads), secondary roads (roads that feed into arterial roads) and cul-de-sacs. Depending on the volume of snow that accumulates as a result of a storm, the complete clean-up of all roadways can take several hours after the storm has concluded. Keep in mind that parking restrictions are in effect after 1” of snowfall accumulation to allow for plows to clear the streets.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO