ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CALS Wellness Committee tip: How to avoid injuries when clearing snow and ice

By Hannah Strelchenko, CALS Wellness Committee member
wisc.edu
 5 days ago

Though we may have thought we’d escape it this year, with the record warmth this past December, the reality of winter in Wisconsin has finally arrived – SNOW! Now that we’ve had a few winter snow events, it’s a good time for some basic reminders about how to stay safe when...

ecals.cals.wisc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

How to avoid serious fall injuries this winter

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wet, cold weather has some Idahoans hoping for a white Christmas. With that winter wonderland though comes added risks, especially for our older residents. Here in South Central Idaho, there is an increase in hospitalizations for slip-and-fall-related injuries during the colder months. According to the district’s...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Morning Sun

Snow and ice tips to protect your yard this winter

Here are some ideas about how to best treat your yard and plants in cold months, from the TurfMutt Foundation. • Stop trimming your lawn once it freezes. Trim your grass to the height recommended for your lawn variety before it freezes. Cutting your grass too short can leave it dry and exposes it to the elements, not to mention insects and disease.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Austin

Local doctor explains how to avoid burn injuries this holiday season

Before you light that bonfire or plan to burn unwanted piles of leaves or brush, the chief burn surgeon at Dell Seton Medical Center says you may want to think twice before using gasoline. “This holiday season starting fires with gasoline is my number one priority if I could get...
HEALTH
Great Bend Post

City staff responds well to street clearing following first snow

Nearly two years ago, the City of Great Bend purchased a new brine maker to help treat the roads and keep priority streets clear following snowfall. City crews were active last Thursday in anticipation of the snowstorm that hit much of Kansas this past weekend. Despite the brine, the drifting snow forced city staff to get out Saturday around 5 p.m. and stayed out to clear streets until 2 a.m.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cals Wellness Committee
GoDanRiver.com

Clear snow and ice for USPS letter carriers

This winter, USPS is reminding customers to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks and stairs. Failing to do so can prevent you from getting your mail on time.
ECONOMY
villageoflisle.org

Snow and Ice Removal Reminders and Helpful Tips

During winter weather conditions, motorists are reminded to increase their stopping distance, reduce speed, and remain vigilant while driving. Public Works crews are prepared to respond to winter conditions as they arise. During a snow event, snow plows prioritize clearing roadways based on the number of vehicle trips accommodated by the roadway, which occurs in the following order: arterial roads (main roads), secondary roads (roads that feed into arterial roads) and cul-de-sacs. Depending on the volume of snow that accumulates as a result of a storm, the complete clean-up of all roadways can take several hours after the storm has concluded. Keep in mind that parking restrictions are in effect after 1” of snowfall accumulation to allow for plows to clear the streets.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
Grist

Winter without snow is coming, scientists warn

This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Across the Central Rockies, it’s been an unseasonably warm, dry year. Denver smashed the record for its latest first measurable winter snow. Colorado ski resorts delayed opening because temperatures were too high to even produce fake snow. And Salt Lake City was entirely snowless through November, for only the second time since 1976.
ENVIRONMENT
Inc.com

5 Ways to Shut Off Your Brain Before Bed So You Get Restful Sleep

This time of year is tough for anxious sleepers. So much to do, so much on the mind. And with the bane of Covid-19, environmental issues, political tension, and travel chaos swirling about, it's a wonder any of us can get any sleep. If you're anything like me, all you...
YOGA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Road salt is bad for the environment: What are some alternatives?

Winter has arrived in Michigan, and with it, loads and loads of road salt. It’s terrible for the environment. What can we do about it? 🧂. I love salt as much as the next guy. My blood pressure is not a fan. But the sodium levels of our roads in the winter are skyrocketing, and it’s raising Mother Nature’s blood pressure, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin's Frozen Road Law goes into effect Thursday morning

Starting Thursday morning at 12:01 A.M. Wisconsin's Frozen Road Law will go in effect for Zone 1. Zone 1 includes roads that are north of Highway 8. The Frozen Road Law goes into effect when the frost goes down at least 18 inches below the pavement surface. Trucks that are carrying "abrasives" or salts for highway winter maintenance and certain forest products to carry more weight. Normal weight for trucks carrying abrasives is 80,000 pounds up to 98,000 pounds. Trucks will not need a special permit to carry the extra weight, just be legally licensed up to 80,000 pounds.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy