Just a completely dominant performance by the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, routing their cross-state rivals by a 9-3 margin. Florida is now 2-0-1 against Tampa Bay this season, outscoring the Lightning by a 15-7 margin in the three games. There were a lot of big stars for the Panthers in this game — as is the case when you score nine goals — but Huberdeau was leading the way with a five-point effort, scoring a goal and adding four assists. That performance gives him 38 points in 31 games this season, by far the highest mark on the team. He has become one of the NHL’s top offensive players and alongside Aleksander Barkov gives the Panthers a potential championship level core to build around.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO