Chicago, IL

Zuhair Alsikafi ranks 19,350th in Boys’ 18 singles bracket by week ending Dec. 18

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago tennis player Zuhair Alsikafi won 53 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Dec. 18. Their 53...

Chicago City Wire

Lauren Hatfield earns 484 bonus points in Girls' 16 bracket by week ending Dec. 18, 2021

Chicago tennis player Lauren Hatfield earned 484 bonus points in the junior Girls’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Dec. 18, 2021. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago City Wire

Chicago tennis player Marko Nikolic ranks in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Chicago tennis player Marko Nikolic is ranked 2,444th in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 306 total points, split between 306 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Chicago City Wire

How did Marko McRae from Chicago place in Boys’ 16 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 25?

Chicago tennis player Marko McRae is ranked 2,561st in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 292 total points, split between 264 single points and 151 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

