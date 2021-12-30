ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How high did Chicago junior tennis player Patrick Billings rank in Boys’ 14 singles bracket by week ending Dec. 18?

By Chicago City Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago tennis player Patrick Billings won 46 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Dec. 18. Their 46 points playing singles are combined...

