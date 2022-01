DR. FAUCI LOCKED IN VERBAL BATTLE WITH FOX NEWS HOST JESSE WATTERS. NEW YORK (AP) — A war of words has broken out between the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a news network that's been highly critical of him. Dr. Anthony Fauci has demanded that Fox News fire its Jesse Watters for comments he made. On Monday. Watters urged a group of young conservatives to confront Fauci in public with hostile interviews. He exhorted them to ambush Fauci and — quoting Watters here — “go in for the kill shot.” Fauci took that as a threat — and said Fox should have fired Watters “on the spot.” For its part, Fox says what Watters said has been “twisted completely out of context.” Fauci is the government's most visible spokesman on the COVID-19 pandemic. He's often the target of criticism of Fox News commentators trying to appeal to those reluctant to take COVID vaccines, wear masks or practice social distancing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO