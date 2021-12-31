ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unraveling the story of Netflix's The Lost Daughter

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow out on Netflix, The Lost Daughter follows a college professor named Leda who, while on holiday, meets a young mother. Their interaction, and Leda's obsession, forces her to relive her own past, her mistakes and triumphs, as a mother. With Olivia Colman in the lead, and Jessie Buckley...

www.digitalspy.com

BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It's time to kick off the new year with exciting new specials, shows, and films arriving on Netflix next month. Landing on Netflix January 5 is 2004's Rebelde, the Mexican predecessor to Gossip Girl, which follows the antics of music students at the Elite Way School. Netflix is also releasing a TikTok reality show, Hype House, on January 7, as well as part one of Season 4 of its popular crime drama Ozark on January 21. Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle drops January 19, revealing a new batch of contestants for the show's monthlong abstinence challenge (they filmed back-to-back with those from Season 2). And come January 28, see Kristen Bell star in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a parody of the Netflix original 2021 thriller The Woman in the Window.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES

