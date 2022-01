The F-16 Viper was the first fighter aircraft that saw the control stick moved from its traditional position between the pilot’s legs to along the right side of the cockpit. Evolved from a 1972 USAF Lightweight Fighter prototype program which sought a small, lightweight, low cost, air superiority day fighter designed for high performance and ease of maintenance, the F-16 was the first fighter aircraft that saw the control stick moved from its traditional position between the pilot’s legs to along the right side of the cockpit—a rather unusual location at the time.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO