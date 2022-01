Remco Evenepoel’s restless attacks were once again the source of much excitement in 2021, and in September his aggressive approach brought to life the European Championships in Trento. But unlike his other long-range attacks to win several minor classics, this time he couldn’t quite shake off the stubborn resistance of Sonny Colbrelli, who hung on for dear life when Evenepoel attacked about 20km from the finish, and again later when their companion Benoit Cosnefroy was dropped. The hard part over, Colbrelli was able to comfortably outsprint Evenepoel in the finale, in a raucous atmosphere of hundreds of cheering Italian fans.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO