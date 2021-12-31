ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vampire Weekend give new album update

Vampire Weekend are “close” to having an “album’s worth of songs”. Frontman Ezra Koenig has revealed the indie band have recorded new music in England and Los Angeles for their follow-up to 2019’s ‘Father of the Bride’. Speaking to Mark Hoppus...

