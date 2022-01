The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cautioned the nation’s doctors and pharmacists against the use of the drug ivermectin in treating or preventing COVID-19. In separate letters to the heads of the Federation of State Medical Boards and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Shannon N. Glueck, the FDA’s Acting Branch 4 Chief, wrote that the agency has “neither authorized nor approved any ivermectin drug product for use in preventing or treating COVID-19.”

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO