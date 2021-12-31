ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

7 of Jerry Hall's most iconic outfits

By Fashion
Vice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Studio 54-era supermodel is our New Year's Eve style inspiration. Jerry Hall is emblematic of the Studio 54 era. After being scouted on the French Riviera, the Texan-born model quickly became one of the 70’s foremost faces, fronting the covers of Vogue and Cosmopolitan, and walking for some of the...

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

The real rising stars this year were the men. Considering the mess of a year we’ve had, we should all be slightly shocked at how good the red carpet fashion was in 2021. And when I say good, I mean seriously good. In February, it was clear that 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

Denis O’Dell Dies: Beatles Film Producer Was 98

Denis O’Dell, the British film producer whose association with The Beatles earned him the rare honor of being mentioned, if obliquely, in one of the group’s songs, died of natural causes at his home in Spain last night. He was 98. His death was announced to the Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal, by son Arran O’Dell. O’Dell had worked on a number of films, including It’s A Wonderful World, Tread Softly Stranger (both 1958) and The Playboy of the Western World (1962) when he signed on as associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, beginning an association with The Beatles...
CELEBRITIES
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Why Phylicia Rashad Is One Of The Culture’s Most Iconic Actresses

Phylicia Rashad does it all from acting and singing, to even stage direction. You’re probably familiar with her seminal role as Claire Huxtable on the classic sitcom The Cosby Show. It was a role that propelled the Mexico native into stardom and earned her two Emmy nominations in both 1985 and 1986. Rashad was eventually dubbed the “The Mother Of The Black Community” at the 2010 NAACP Image Awards for her near decade-long run as the beloved matriarch in the series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Brooke Shields
Person
Halston
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Richard Avedon
Person
Bianca Jagger
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
Jerry Hall
Person
Travolta
WWD

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021

Click here to read the full article. Despite the ongoing pandemic, many major celebrities went forward with their weddings this year, holding intimate gatherings with friends and family across the globe. The likes of Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Issa Rae, Lily Collins and Lena Dunham were among the many celebrities that had weddings in 2021, gathering fellow celebrities, family and friends to celebrate their marriages.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Street Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021 Much of the attention of each wedding fell on the celebrities’ wedding...
BEAUTY & FASHION
loudersound.com

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

Here's to the rock'n'rollers – among them musicians, producers, writers and more – who have sadly left us in 2021. Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), 8 April 1979 – late December 2020. Former Children Of Bodom leader Alexi Laiho’s death at the age of 41 was announced...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Lily Collins Is Effortlessly Parisian-Chic in Patent Pumps and Silk Ruffled Skirt for ‘Good Morning America’

Bonjour! Lily Collins is back on the press circuit for season 2 of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”—out Dec. 22—and looking utterly chic while doing so. While prepping for an appearance today on “Good Morning America,” Collins posed in a silky outfit by Prabal Gurung. The ensemble, hailing from the Nepalese designer’s spring 2022 collection, featured a short-sleeved draped blue silk top. It gained added flair from a silky yellow skirt with a pleated ruffle atop an elegant side slit, topped with a twisted rosette. The look was complete with a delicate gold Cartier bangle and rings. In short, Collins was emulating...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Houses#Rock Music#French#Riviera#Texan#Vogue And Cosmopolitan#Chanel#Rolling Stones#Parisian
E! News

Relive the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks of 2021

Watch: JAW-DROPPING Red Carpet Looks of 2021: Kim, Gaga & More. Oh, the art of getting ready. After we all quarantined and spent most of 2020 in our homes wrapped in blankets and dressed in loungewear, it was a particular thrill to see the return of red carpets at major events, like the Golden Globes, the Emmys and more. And judging from some of the looks served by celebrities like Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker and Lady Gaga, its clear they missed delivering those OMG moments just as much as we missed seeing them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Keanu Reeves says he once dressed up in Dolly Parton’s iconic Playboy outfit for Halloween

Keanu Reeves has revealed that he once dressed up as Dolly Parton from her Playboy shoot for Halloween.The Canadian actor made the revelation during a discussion on Red Table Talk with his Matrix co-stars Carrie Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.A fan question had come in asking what their favourite Halloween costumes were from growing up, and Reeves took the opportunity to answer.Reeves explained: “My mother was a costume designer and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton and she once did the cover of Playboy.”Tennessee singer Parton appeared on the Playboy magazine cover in October 1978. For the...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Iconic Cars in Movies

Movies are memorable for many reasons. They may include an engrossing plot like the film noir “Chinatown,” a gripping direction such as that of Alfred Hitchcock in “Psycho,” a tour de force acting performance such as that of Paul Scofield’s in “A Man for All Seasons,” or sweeping music scores to epics like the one […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Thought Catalog

Betty White’s Most Iconic Moments: A Tribute To The Hardest Loss On The Last Day Of 2021

Betty White, whose television career spanned more than 80 years, has died. She was only weeks shy of turning 100, and like a true comedian to the end, even invited fans to the Betty White: 100 Years Young One Night Only Celebration. She was ready to share the secrets of life with us, however we think she already did. Laugh a lot, stand your ground, and don’t eat anything green!
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

How Men’s Fashion Changed for the Better This Year

It’s a letdown that I’ve faced far too many times: You walk into a department store, past the fabulous and fun women’s clothes, only to find the men’s section is in a dingy basement and filled with sad, drab pieces. Unfortunately, the men’s market has historically been a snoozefest. While men in Hollywood have stuck to their classic tuxedos and suits on the red carpet, retailers have also clung to what sells (which is said classic suits, or simple pieces in quiet, neutral colors). I’ve often had to shop in the women’s section to find anything remotely adventurous and bold.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Scarlett Johansson Just Wore a Plunging Halter Dress With More Sequins Than I’ve Ever Seen

If you have a pair of sunglasses, I suggest you put them on now, because Scarlett Johansson just wore the sparkliest, most sequined dress I’ve ever seen. ScarJo doesn’t make red carpet appearances often, so she made the most of this one. It screams movie star, it screams holidays, but most importantly, it screams “I am covered in gold sequins.” The actor attended the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 5, with her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. (The couple welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in August of this year.)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy