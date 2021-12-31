Viewer tip leads Marshals to arrest wanted sex offender on parole

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest and a young child has been taken into protective custody after a drug arrest in Grass Valley. Some of the evidence recovered at the home. (Credit: Grass Valley Police Department) The Grass Valley Police Department says detectives served a search warrant at a home in the city on Thursday afternoon. Exactly what prompted the search has not been disclosed, but three adults were found at the home. Detectives say they discovered about 2 ounces of fentanyl along with a small amount of meth. Evidence of sales of a controlled substance was also found. All three people – 40-year-old Jeff Gates, 37-year-old Jacob Gates, and 31-year-old Erica Coker – have been arrested. A 1-year-old child has also been taken into protective custody by Nevada County Child Protective Services as a result of the arrests.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO