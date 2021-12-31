ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2021

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1jbx_0dZiS82A00

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares. Medalist Diversified shares climbed 22.6% to $1.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) said it submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for sotagliflozin for the treatment of heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6% to $4.42 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) announced plans for reverse stock split of its common stock. Colfax shares rose 0.4% to $46.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) reported the FDA approval of Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. Xeris Biopharma shares jumped 29.6% to $3.15 in after-hours trading.
  • MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) reported a $2 billion mixed shelf offering. MP Materials shares dropped 2.5% to $44.14 in after-hours trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 2-Jan. 8): Stray Clinical Readouts In Focus In Slow News Week

Biotech stocks came under selling pressure in the final week of 2021, although they carved out modest gains for the year. On the regulatory front, the Food And Drug Administration approved Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.'s (XERS) Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday closed the year by buying shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) on the dip. The popular money manager bought 563,570 shares — estimated to be worth $10 million — in the zero-commission trading app that deals in stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Lexicon Pharmaceuticals#Reit#Colfax Corporation#Mdrr#Lxrx#A New Drug Application#Sotagliflozin#Cfx#Premarket Prep#Xers#Mp Materials Corp
Motley Fool

22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

The top 22 include several healthcare and energy stocks plus REITs, tech/telecom stocks, and more. Multiple Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings made the list. Some don't have super-high dividend yields but should be attractive for other reasons. I don't know how the stock market will perform in the new year....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Large-cap tech stocks have built a long-term track record of outperforming the broad market. Exchange-traded funds are an easy, tax-friendly way of plugging into broad trends without limiting your potential gains. It's not easy to determine which stocks will be the next monster winners like Amazon or Tesla, necessitating smart...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Three Stocks to Buy Now for 2022

I won't say I told you so: Some investors thought it would never get here, but the traditional "Santa Claus rally" made the last few trading sessions of 2021 exciting. And that's about the extent of the reminiscing we'll do - today is all about looking forward... forward to the stocks that are best positioned to outperform the rest in 2022.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

The stock market continues to break records, but all this growth can't last forever. If a crash is on the horizon, it may be tempting to pull your money out of the market. There are significant drawbacks to this strategy, and there's a better way to protect your investments. Over...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy