Gareth’s Top Games of 2021

Well dear reader, here we are - the end of 2021. Truthfully, it was probably the worst year of my personal life. There were some pretty bad tragedies on my end but you know, that’s life. I gotta keep on moving forward with my chin up, despite my circumstances not looking well in multiple ways. The world is still not sure when it wants to recover from 2020 either. I truly, truly hope 2022 is a turning point for me and a lot of others. Sometimes things turning for the worst is the beginning of the rest of your life, so I’ll try my best to start it off on the right foot.

