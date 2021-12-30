ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gareth’s Top Games of 2021

By Gareth Brading
entertainium.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think I should stop commenting on the state of the year generally in my Game of the Year round-ups because the last few years have shown that basically, the general trend seems to be “everything will keep getting worse”. At least 2021 was essentially “more of the same” in that...

entertainium.co

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

An Xbox Exclusive Is 2021's Top Rated Game

Like it or not, 2022 is coming towards us like a freight train. I haven't even finished processing everything that happened in 2020, let alone 2021. Anyway, with just over a week to go until the end of the year, it's looking like the top rated games of 2021 on Metacritic are pretty much set. And it's an Xbox exclusive that takes the coveted top spot!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Here's Steam's Top-Selling November Games

Valve has released a list of Steam's top-selling games for November. The 20 games aren't ranked in any order and comprise quite the range of genres, from multiple simulation titles--Farming Simulator 22, Russian Fishing 4, and Unpacking--to AAA games like Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, and Forza Horizon 5. You can...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Steam Deck now works with 80 of Steam's top 100 games

Valve’s anticipated ‘PC in your pocket’ Steam Deck is now compatible with 80 of Steam’s 100 most popular games. In a new analysis by fansite ProtonDB, the community who spends their time testing Linux gaming compatibility, 80% of Steam’s top 100 titles reportedly run on the system with minor tweaks.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Feel#Video Game#Activision Blizzard
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Stuart's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Stuart Gipp. After the much purer horror experience of Resident Evil 7, some fans must have been disappointed by Village’s hard swerve into over-the-top Grand Guignol camp shocks, but not me. This was the ridiculous Resident Evil of 4, 5 and, [coughs lightly] even 6, not to mention the underrated Revelations 2, and it was back in full force. A fragmented experience that lacks focus, gameplay flow and, at times, coherence, it’s a testament to how enjoyable the fundamentals of Resi Village actually are that it’s still an absolute joy to play and one of the best games of the year. With the upcoming DLC, I’m excited to dive back into its twisted world.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Game Informer’s Ultimate Super Fun List: Top Trees In Gaming

Ever wonder what are the best trees in gaming? No? Look it’s the holidays and we’re strapped for stories. Let’s just run with this and see what happens. #1 Deku Tree – Why does the Deku tree outrank every other tree in gaming? Because it’s from The Legend of Zelda, and The Legend of Zelda is like the coolest thing ever. Haven’t you heard? Everything Zelda related should be ranked number one. That’s how journalism works. Also, the Deku Tree has a mustache. Double win.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

MMOBomb's Top 20 Most Anticipated Multiplayer Games Of 2022

Next year will be the biggest year ever for multiplayer gaming…on this site. Now that MMOBomb covers everything multiplayer, we've got a lot more games on our wishlist, and we've compiled them all for you to drool over as you get through the cold winter months ahead. And the most anticipated multiplayer game of 2022 is …
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

50,000 Japanese Gamers Voted: Here’s The Nation’s Top 100 Games!

A Japanese TV network, TV Asahi, held a contest recently. Viewers could vote for their all-time favorite console games, and fifty-thousand of them leapt at the chance to make their voice heard. Today, they announced the results. If you’re just here for the rankings, see you can see ’em below! More info can be found here too, if you can read Japanese.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
rpgsite.net

Branching Path: Josh Torres’s Top 10 Games of 2021

Well dear reader, here we are - the end of 2021. Truthfully, it was probably the worst year of my personal life. There were some pretty bad tragedies on my end but you know, that’s life. I gotta keep on moving forward with my chin up, despite my circumstances not looking well in multiple ways. The world is still not sure when it wants to recover from 2020 either. I truly, truly hope 2022 is a turning point for me and a lot of others. Sometimes things turning for the worst is the beginning of the rest of your life, so I’ll try my best to start it off on the right foot.
VIDEO GAMES
Advertising Age

The top gaming partnerships of 2021

Gaming has quickly become one of the most popular new advertising channels. To fight off pandemic lockdown boredom, many Americans turned to video games. Sports channels turned to gaming, too, when professional leagues like the NBA, MLB and NHL postponed their seasons. Instead of playing live, basketball players went head-to-head in games like NBA 2K. Brands found that platforms like Roblox were easy ways to connect with future customers.
MLB
cgmagonline.com

Top Games 2021 by Category

Every year, video games take things to the next level. With the release of the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch OLED, 2021 has been the games’ industry’s time to shine. Now we just need more GPUs available to keep our PC player’s geared up! With innovations in graphics, audio and even the way game developers tell their stories, there is no shortage of excellent material out there for gamers of every genre.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Grand Theft Auto V Was This Year's Top Viewed Game On Twitch

In a round up of data by Stream Elements, this year's top viewed game on Twitch goes to Grand Theft Auto V, with around 2.1 billion (yea, with a B) hours watched. Meanwhile, in the MMORPG space, New World saw itself claw into the top 20 as the top new IP this year.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Noisy Pixel Picks: Ivanir’s Top Five Games of 2021

While 2021 might have felt like a crude rehash of 2020 for some people, it has been an excellent year for games. I’ve played at least around 20 games I’d genuinely consider among my favorites of all time, and it was excruciating to get only five here. So I decided to go with a very personal list that doesn’t even cover some games I actually consider better to show exactly the kind of experience that strikes my fancy.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Steam’s best of 2021 breakdown reveals top games of the year

Valve has released a best of 2021 list that covers best sellers, new releases, and player counts to reveal the best games of 2021 on Steam. The first list is the best sellers, based on total revenue earned throughout the year. A blog post explains that “to get the total revenue, we look at game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC sales for every app on Steam from January 1, 2021, through December 15, 2021.”
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

CES 2022: Alienware’s Concept Nyx lets you game anywhere in your home

Many of us assume that the future of gaming is game-streaming, where we’ll be able to stream to our phones, computers, and TVs, straight from the cloud. But Dell’s Alienware has come up with a slightly different concept of the future of gaming — Concept Nyx. Concept Nyx is built around the idea of gaming wherever you want to in the home, streaming from a central computer that can share games through a local wireless network. This concept means that a decent wireless network is still required. But, many of the issues around things like latency and bandwidth are either solved...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Takes Lead After Just Three Days of Viewing

“Cobra Kai” high-kicked to the top of Netflix’s most-watched TV shows list with its Season 4 debut in just the first three days after its New Year’s Eve launch, according to the streaming service’s newly released Top 10 data. The fourth season of “Karate Kid” sequel series came in at No. 1 on Netflix’s worldwide Top 10 English TV Shows rankings for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022, with audiences spending an impressive 120.06 million hours watching the William Zabka- and Ralph Macchio-led show. Coming in a fairly distant second on the list was the second season of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy