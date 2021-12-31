ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Cameron Of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam Teases Possible Collaboration With Krist Novoselic

By Jamie Reddy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of collaboration, anything is possible. Now before the year is done, it is announced that Matt Cameron of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam teases a possible collaboration with Krist Novoselic, who is most known as the bassist of the legendary band, Nirvana. While both of them have had their...

JamBase

Happy Birthday Eddie Vedder: Singing ‘Wild Horses’ With The Rolling Stones In 2005

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder celebrates his 57th birthday today. The extremely talented singer-songwriter and grunge pioneer was born on December 23, 1964 in Evanston, Illinois. The 1980s saw somewhat of the decline of the classic rock ‘n’ roll frontman until bands like The Black Crowes and Pearl Jam burst onto the scene in the early ‘90s. Nearly all frontmen owe a great deal to the man who epitomizes the role: the one and only Mick Jagger.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video was a top 21 story from June 2021: The Pretty Reckless have released a music video for their single "Only Love Can Save Me Now". The track and video both feature Soundgarden icons Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Taylor Momsen had this...
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Andrew Watt Fulfilled Wish Playing Guitar Onstage With Pearl Jam

We all dream of playing alongside our rock heroes onstage, but earlier this year producer Andrew Watt had a chance to fulfill one of his youthful wishes joining Pearl Jam during their Ohana Festival appearances and rocking their classic song "Alive." Speaking with Billboard, he explained, "It’s almost too much...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Soundgarden Members Reunited With Brandi Carlile 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Soundgarden Members Reunited With Brandi Carlile At The Gorge was a top 21 story from August 2021: The surviving members of Soundgarden reunited to perform a pair of songs with Brandi Carlile during the singer's August 14 concert at The Gorge in George, Washington. Guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben...
MUSIC
Krist Novoselic
Matt Cameron
Ozzy Osbourne Releases New NFT “Cryptobatz” Collection

Ozzy, who is quite familiar with bats having made history at his iconic 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa where he bit off a bat’s head in front of a live crowd, is now venturing into the NFT world with “Cryptobatz”. The Prince of Darkness mentioned that he had wanted to enter the NFT world for a while having asked Sharon for a Bored Ape NFT for Christmas. After she said no, Ozzy decided to create his own and thus “Cryptobatz” was born. “CryptoBatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!”. 9,666 NFTs are planned for release in January, but 2,500 are currently available during their pre-sale which can be accessed through the Cryptobatz Discord channel. After release, Ozzy will also be launching “AncientBatz”, which will incorporate geocaching with NFTs. Dedicated fans can travel the world hunting down virtual Batz which will be able to “bite” and mutate up to 100 times. These “MutantBatz” are a combination between “Cryptobatz” and another NFT in the user’s wallet. This feature will allow collectors to mix and “birth” new NFTs by combining their favorite ones with other “Cryptobatz”. Ozzy Osbourne now joins the ranks of Snoop Dogg, Megadeth and The White Stripes who have also released their NFT collections earlier this year. Ozzy continues to focus on his music and is currently working on a new album following his 2020 album “Ordinary Man”. The album is said to include features from Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi and Jeff Beck. This past September Ozzy also released the 30th anniversary deluxe reissue of his 1991 album “No More Tears” via Sony.
CELEBRITIES
Dave Mustaine Drops Teaser For Upcoming New Megadeth Song “Life In Hell“

Dave Mustaine sent a Cameo to one lucky fan to tease Megadeth’s upcoming album The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. Even though Mustaine has released clips from his time in the studio during writing and recording sessions, the Cameo is the first audio clip from The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. After playing 12 seconds of “Life in Hell” Mustaine added, “I think that makes you the first person in the outside world — outside of the studio and the band and my family — that’s heard any music from the new record,”. Megadeth’s fans have been looking forward to The Sick, The Dying and The Dead for years since the band’s last album Dystopia was released in 2016. Earlier this year Mustaine started using Cameo, a video app fans can use to send personalized messages featuring their favorite celebrities, to keep fans updated on the status of the album. In one of the last updates Mustaine mentioned that the The Sick, The Dying and The Dead is near completion and will be released in Spring 2022. The album is a tour of, not only human history, but Megadeth’s history as well. It combines archived riffs and brand new ones with the main theme of the album focusing on pandemics throughout human history. Inspired by sickness and plagues with a focus on the bubonic plague from centuries ago, the album also touches on other worldwide pandemics such as the swine flu and covid. During an interview with American Songwriter back in November, Mustaine described the album as “a historical journey of how the plague started and where it went, starting with rats on ships carrying the disease, coming ashore in Sicily,”. Mustaine also added that some of his favorite archived riffs are from ”The Threat is Real,” “Holy Wars”, and “The Punishment Due”.
MUSIC
Neil Young Surprise Drops Previously Unreleased Album Summer Songs

Even though fans of Neil Young will have to wait until the pandemic is over to get a live show, Young has brought a Christmas surprise to all of his fans. While not being able to do shows on the road due to his view on concerts being super-spreader events, he still cares about his fans and wants to bring some cheer to the holiday season. With a blog post written on Christmas Day, Young released the previously unreleased album “Summer Songs”. The album consists of 8 tracks and while most of the songs got released on other albums such as “Freedom” and “Harvest Moon”, Young explains that the songs in “Summer Songs” are different from the ones that were eventually released to the public stating that “the words of these originals are significantly different from their subsequent master album releases in many cases.”. While the exact date of the recordings is unknown, it is believed that the album was originally recorded back in 1987 at Broken Arrow Ranch. Young teased the collection in November and mentioned that he found the songs while looking through vaults of his studio recording sessions. The songs all share the same unique sound based around piano and acoustic guitar and provide a less polished and laid back sound than the mastered versions eventually released with other albums. Never taking a day off, Young also released an album on December 10 called “Barn” via Reprise. In “Barn”, Young once again teams up with fellow “Colorado” collaborator to bring a harder rock edge to Young’s usual acoustic and folk influenced sound. It is unclear if Young will do live shows or tours for either of the albums due to the pandemic. Young has expressed concern regarding live performances due to people becoming exposed to the virus which forced him to cancel his Farm Aid show earlier this year.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Melvins' Honey Bucket

If grunge’s all-pervading success in the early 90s was a surprise, what happened next wasn’t. Following the explosive rise of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains and Soundgarden, an army of A&R executives decamped en masse to the Pacific Northwest with express orders to find the next flannel-clad superstars who could deliver a Nevermind or Dirt-sized blockbuster.
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Top 10 Pearl Jam Songs

Whenever a new band starts—and that must happen every two-and-a-half-seconds in the world—there arises a question: What should we call ourselves?. Every time one of those conversations takes place, one other band name comes up. In the struggle to find the exact right moniker, to sum up your new group’s sound, energy and spirit, there is always the thought: maybe we should just call ourselves something random?
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Top 10 Soundgarden Songs

The world lost something special when Chris Cornell died in May of 2017. Thankfully, there are ways to relive what we loved most when it comes to the former Soundgarden singer. The screechy-piercing voice that sounded like golden sunshine washing away rust on an old motorcycle engine—it lives on in recordings.
MUSIC
103GBF

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ace Frehley Jammed With Alice Cooper 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley Jammed With Alice Cooper was a top 21 story from October 2021. Alice Cooper was joined by Ace Frehley for his 1972 classic, "School's Out", during a pair of concerts in Florida in October and fan filmed footage has been shared online. The pair hooked up to...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Teases New Metal Song On Instagram Live [Watch]

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has teased a new song from the band during an Instagram Live session on Christmas Day. The song came as a pleasant surprise to fans as it showcased a much different sound than many have come to expect from the English trio. With his son belted...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Crosses by Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez Share New Cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses”

Crosses (†††), known for their somber and wicked tracks, brings their style to an 80s classic with their cover of Q Lazzarus’ Goodbye Horses. This is the 2nd single released since the duo teased they were working in the studio back in March and June with their 2020 cover of Cause & Effect’s The Beginning of the End being the first. Goodbye Horses, originally made popular in the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs, is given a rendition that takes the retro 90s mood and brings the song into the new decade with a sound that feels authentic, yet fresh. Composed of Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno and Far’s guitarist Shaun Lopez, the duo put together a track that features a dark synth and an ethereal chorus that adds a cyberpunk aesthetic to an established classic. In direct contrast with their last release The Beginning of the End, which features a more upbeat and modern sound to the Cause & Effect single, Goodbye Horses provides a darker mood which should be a more familiar sound for fans of their self-titled album. This cover breathes new life into the original song by highlighting the parts that made the original great, instead of breaking it down and creating a brand new version. It keeps the slow and somber sound of the original as well as the emphasis on the philosophically driven lyrics. It then adds a twist with a dark synth throughout that creates and enhances a haunting atmosphere. The landscape of the song changes from a cool drive at night with the top down while thinking about life to a cool drive while running away from an unseen threat. With a balance between the original song and the synth rock sound Crosses (†††) is known for, this cover sounds relevant, but in the end you can still tell that it’s Q Lazzarus. Be on the lookout for more releases from Crosses (†††) coming in Spring 2022.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

November 2021 Recap: Genesis Reunion Hits U.S., Dylan Begins Tour

UCR's biggest headlines from November 2021 focused largely on live music — a commodity we'd all taken for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those stories were celebratory in nature, with major artists returning to the road after long breaks: Bob Dylan played his first show since 2019, part of a tour promoting 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways. Genesis also kicked off the North American leg of their long-awaited (and previously delayed) reunion tour, The Last Domino? But another major story was tragic: Ten people were ultimately killed and hundreds more injured as a result of a crowd surge during Houston's Astoworld festival.
MUSIC
NME

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars release 63-track covers album for 30th anniversary

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars have released a 63-track covers album to celebrate their 30th anniversary – check it out below. A sequel to Kill Rock Stars’ original 1991 compilation which featured the likes of Bikini Kill, Nirvana and the Melvins, Kill Rock Stars’ new album ‘Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)’ sees a host of bands covering tracks from the label’s impressive 30-year catalogue.
MUSIC

