ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dirty Honey Share Icy Cover Of Prince’ “Let’s Go Crazy”

By Ellie Schroeder
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cover leaves the upbeat sound behind and replaces it with harder riffs and a stronger rock style than...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

Panflute Masters Take On “The Sound Of Silence” And Now We All Have Chills.

There’s something sublime about the Simon & Garfunkel song “The Sound of Silence,” but we’ve never heard it sound quite as magical as this version. Wuauquikuna is a musical group made up of Luis and Fabian Salazar, two Ecuadorian brothers who travel and perform all over Europe sharing their love of folklore music. The siblings both play a variety of panpipes and flutes, and their covers of beloved songs like Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” have delighted an international audience for years.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Chai shared a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas”

Japanese rock bad Chai tapped into the holiday spirit and shared a cover of Wham!‘s yuletide classic “Last Christmas.” The song arrived with a new music video that shows the members of the group enjoying their favorite holiday traditions. The group shared the statement, “Merry Christmas! Are...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Crosses by Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez Share New Cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses”

Crosses (†††), known for their somber and wicked tracks, brings their style to an 80s classic with their cover of Q Lazzarus’ Goodbye Horses. This is the 2nd single released since the duo teased they were working in the studio back in March and June with their 2020 cover of Cause & Effect’s The Beginning of the End being the first. Goodbye Horses, originally made popular in the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs, is given a rendition that takes the retro 90s mood and brings the song into the new decade with a sound that feels authentic, yet fresh. Composed of Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno and Far’s guitarist Shaun Lopez, the duo put together a track that features a dark synth and an ethereal chorus that adds a cyberpunk aesthetic to an established classic. In direct contrast with their last release The Beginning of the End, which features a more upbeat and modern sound to the Cause & Effect single, Goodbye Horses provides a darker mood which should be a more familiar sound for fans of their self-titled album. This cover breathes new life into the original song by highlighting the parts that made the original great, instead of breaking it down and creating a brand new version. It keeps the slow and somber sound of the original as well as the emphasis on the philosophically driven lyrics. It then adds a twist with a dark synth throughout that creates and enhances a haunting atmosphere. The landscape of the song changes from a cool drive at night with the top down while thinking about life to a cool drive while running away from an unseen threat. With a balance between the original song and the synth rock sound Crosses (†††) is known for, this cover sounds relevant, but in the end you can still tell that it’s Q Lazzarus. Be on the lookout for more releases from Crosses (†††) coming in Spring 2022.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Honey#Crazy Train#Nhl#Crazy On You#Winter Classic
mxdwn.com

Lights Unveil Hypnotic New Single “Real Thing” Featuring Elohim

Lights is back and this time she’s bringing a blue vibe. The video for her new single “Real Thing” featuring Elohim, first teased on Twitter last week, is composed of a whimsical blue palette in contrast to her last video, the aggressive and red tinted “Prodigal Daughter”. In “Real Thing” the Canadian singer-songwriter also known as Lights Poxleitner-Bokan describes the confusing feeling of looking for something real but not knowing what real is. In a constant state of flux wondering if the real things put in front of us whether they be relationships, careers, or aspirations are what we really need in order to be happy.
MUSIC
JamBase

Vulfpeck Shares ‘Let’s Go’ Single

Vulfpeck shared a new single entitled “Let’s Go.” The track appears on the band’s upcoming album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe. Produced by guitarist Cory Wong, Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe will be released on January 7 via Vulf Records. The album was previously previewed via the singles “Smokeshow,” “Disco De Lune” and “You Got To Be You.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Thursday’s Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark” Featuring Gwarsenio Hall To Benefit Band After Postponement Of Remaining Holiday Shows

Thursday, alongside Jordan Olds, aka Gwarsenio Hall, covered Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” for a Two Minutes to Late Night video to help fund cancer treatment for actor Andy Bustillos back in June. Bustillos played the “2005 Scene Kid” on the talk show. Since his appearance, he had been diagnosed with Stage 3C germ cell testicular cancer. After performing it on the show, the cover had not been released, however, the creators of Two Minutes to Late Night have made it available on Bandcamp for fans to listen to buy and listen to. Proceeds from the single will go to the band.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Flaming Lips Announce Postponement Of New Year’s Eve 2021 Performances To 2022

The legendary band, The Flaming Lips, have followed suit on what many performers are doing during this time of year and have postponed their New Year’s Eve shows and have moved their performances to well off into next year, on Feb 19 and 20, which happens to be President’s Day Weekend. The venue announced on Instagram that the safety of all people involved is the most priority, stating “The Flaming Lips and The Caverns are heartbroken to deliver this news, and we know you’re no doubt sad to read it, but the health and safety of guests, staff, crew and everyone on stage is of utmost importance”. This would be in reference with the rising cases of COVID-19, which was expected to occur for this time of year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
mxdwn.com

Neil Young Surprise Drops Previously Unreleased Album Summer Songs

Even though fans of Neil Young will have to wait until the pandemic is over to get a live show, Young has brought a Christmas surprise to all of his fans. While not being able to do shows on the road due to his view on concerts being super-spreader events, he still cares about his fans and wants to bring some cheer to the holiday season. With a blog post written on Christmas Day, Young released the previously unreleased album “Summer Songs”. The album consists of 8 tracks and while most of the songs got released on other albums such as “Freedom” and “Harvest Moon”, Young explains that the songs in “Summer Songs” are different from the ones that were eventually released to the public stating that “the words of these originals are significantly different from their subsequent master album releases in many cases.”. While the exact date of the recordings is unknown, it is believed that the album was originally recorded back in 1987 at Broken Arrow Ranch. Young teased the collection in November and mentioned that he found the songs while looking through vaults of his studio recording sessions. The songs all share the same unique sound based around piano and acoustic guitar and provide a less polished and laid back sound than the mastered versions eventually released with other albums. Never taking a day off, Young also released an album on December 10 called “Barn” via Reprise. In “Barn”, Young once again teams up with fellow “Colorado” collaborator to bring a harder rock edge to Young’s usual acoustic and folk influenced sound. It is unclear if Young will do live shows or tours for either of the albums due to the pandemic. Young has expressed concern regarding live performances due to people becoming exposed to the virus which forced him to cancel his Farm Aid show earlier this year.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Mom Jeans Unveil New Classic-Pop Punk SIngle “Crybaby (On The Phone)

Mom Jeans released their new song titled Crybaby (On The Phone), which is part of their upcoming album Sweet Tooth. The song features a pop/punk vibe and sad lyrics about not being able to leave someone alone and crying on the phone. The video takes us on a trip that would be fun for fans of Stranger Things, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World or both. It is a very surreal video mixed with a ‘90s aesthetic and lyrics that add to the sad but dream-like atmosphere.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thebrag.com

Sam Fender says “something special” will happen with Elton John

Sam Fender has said that a collaboration between him and Elton John will “definitely happen at some point”. “It sounds awful to say, ‘I was too busy to work with Elton’, but I needed to finish my album,” he said. “Me and Elton will definitely...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Moon Tooth Share Psychedelic New Song And Video “The Conduit”

Metal band, Moon Tooth, released their new song “The Conduit” earlier this month and graced us with what is considered a “Psychedelic” performance video, accompanying the release. The song itself is a jam packed song, loads of energy and strong vocals all smashed in three minutes. Guitarist Nick Lee said, “Ray wrote this psychotic tune all around a Zvex Fuzz Factory. He’s great at writing a whole song around a weird tuning or a bizarre tone and he totally went for it on this one! We all loved it and, with a little nudge from Josh, John wrote some of the most over the top lyrics with a totally new vibe for him.” From the sound of that the “weird tuning” and “bizarre tone” turned into a sound musical and visual experience for the band and the fans to experience over and over.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Alesso And Katy Perry Release Catchy New Song “When I’m Gone”

Katy Perry teams up with Alesso to bring an EDM style to New Years. The video features a cyberpunk aesthetic including industrial environments as well as robots and glitched text. The song revolves around not being able to move on and the feelings that come when a special person still holds a place in your heart even when apart. The somber lyrics are paired with a cheerful EDM beat that makes you want to dance the night away.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Tori Amos – Ocean to Ocean

Tori Amos’s Ocean to Ocean is a gentle collection of sounds that ring with authenticity, vulnerability and longevity. Amos explores personal themes of strife and pain, finding ways to not only get past them but amend them into music. “Addition of Light Divided” welcomes listeners to Amos’s world, filled...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Why Mark Tremonti Does Not Like Being a Frontman But Loves Singing

Mark Tremonti is one of rock's most prominent 21st century guitarists, having released albums with Creed, Alter Bridge and his solo Tremonti project. He pulls double duty as the frontman in his solo venture, but, as revealed in a new interview, that's not a role he's entirely comfortable in, despite having done it for nearly a decade now.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy