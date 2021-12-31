ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDFD suffers workforce shortage due to COVID surge

By Nia Watson
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgu3u_0dZiRVyB00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The COVID surge is now hitting San Diego's Fire-Rescue Department.

The department told ABC 10News that as of Dec. 30, there were 93 firefighters, 10 lifeguards, and six others in isolation due to COVID-19.

"There is a real cost to COVID," said Jesse Conner, President of San Diego City Firefighters Local 145. "We're having to temporarily brownout units, and that is not a road we want to go down."

Conner said they've had to resort to overtime assignments due to the staffing shortage.

"We even went through mandatory assignments by keeping people in place saying I'm sorry you can't go home today," he said.

SDFD officials said they were forced to shut down five units in fire operations — Squad 55, Bomb Squad, Engine 201, Engine 40, and Engine 20.

However, the department said the temporary closures would have minimal impact on their ability to respond to emergencies.

"We just have to move around fire engines so that we ensure the coverage gaps are minimized," Conner said.

All city employees were required to be fully vaccinated or request an exemption by Dec. 1. However, employees have until Jan. 3 to come into compliance with the mandate.

Conner said at least 86% of the union is vaccinated. He said he supports getting the shot as a way to protect the workforce and the community.

"Anything that we can do as a city, as a workforce to get past COVID successful and put it behind us is a good thing," Conner said.

At this time, the lifeguard positions have been covered using lifeguards working overtime, so there are no operational impacts to lifeguard facilities. The same goes for the dispatch center.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sdfd#Fire Rescue Department#Abc 10news#Bomb Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy