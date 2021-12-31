ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9goY_0dZiRGyW00
Virus Outbreak Australia Health care workers administer COVID-19 tests at a drive-through clinic in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Australian health authorities have reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP) (Bianca De Marchi)

SYDNEY — (AP) — New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time.

Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas.

More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to the second largest city of Melbourne.

While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they haven't reached comparative levels seen in previous outbreaks. And many cities were planning to go ahead with New Year's Eve celebrations, including the famous fireworks display from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Authorities were expecting far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as 1 million revelers would crowd inner Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison remained upbeat despite the rising virus numbers and the many natural challenges the nation has recently faced.

“Despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we’re safer,” Morrison said in a New Year's Eve message.

“We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest vaccination rates from COVID anywhere in the world,” he said.

In New South Wales state, officials reported six new deaths while 763 patients were hospitalized, including 69 in intensive care. The state hasn't been able to keep up with demand for tests, leaving people to wait for hours.

But state Premier Dominic Perrottet said the health system was coping overall.

“While the case numbers are substantially increasing, compared to where we were with the delta variant, our position remains incredibly strong," he said. “Our number one priority here in New South Wales is to keep our people safe and that will continue to be our priority as we move through this next phase.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
WORLD
The Independent

Australian couple hires private jet to fly in beloved Bali street dog from New Zealand

A Queensland woman is hiring a private jet worth over $40,000 (£30,340) to get her pet — a street dog from Bali — to come and stay with her in Australia.Natasha Corbin, a resident of Sunshine Coast, Queensland, said that she has been trying to get her dog, Munchkin, a former street dog from Bali in Indonesia, to Australia for the past six years. She said that she met the dog when she was living in Bali with her partner David Daynes. “When we decided to move to Bali, my partner had one rule for me because I’m such a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Omicron#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Ap
theedgemarkets.com

Daily Covid-19 cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE

DUBAI (Jan 2): Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have climbed above 1,000 for the first time since August, while daily infections in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have crossed the 2,500 level. Authorities in the two Gulf Arab states did not break down the cases by Covid-19 variant. Both...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Australia asked not to turn New Zealand into penal colony

A Maori leader has demanded that Australia stop deporting violent criminals to New Zealand. Many of them are ?products? of Australian society who have no ties to New Zealand, he argued. "New Zealand has got to stop being the dumping ground for Australian criminals," Matthew Tukaki, the executive chairman of...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

Protesters set Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on fire

A fire damaged the exteriors and the front doors of Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on Thursday during a demonstration for aboriginal sovereignty.Authorities said no one was injured in the fire and workers inside the building were evacuated soon after the fire broke out.The building has remained a historical and heritage site since the parliament moved to Capital Hill in 1988. The building was added to Australia’s national heritage list in 2006. Authorities had agreed to a small and traditional smoking ceremony as part of a peaceful protest but it soon got out of hand, according to the...
AUSTRALIA
MedicalXpress

Daily COVID cases in Australia's New South Wales top 6,000

Australia's most populous state recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time Saturday, adding a somber note to Christmas celebrations. New South Wales reported 6,288 new infections over the past 24 hours, an increase of 676 cases from the previous day and by far the highest number of cases in any Australian state since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Finger Lakes Times

New record for daily infections as Australia marks second COVID Christmas

SYDNEY — Individual Australian states and territories have posted new record daily coronavirus infections as the country celebrates its second Christmas holiday under the pandemic. New South Wales posted a new record of 6,288 coronavirus infections in a day, the state health ministry said Saturday. That number was up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid infections soar to record high as Omicron sweeps through UK

Covid infection levels have reached a record high in the UK, new data shows, as the Health Secretary maintained no further restrictions will be set out before Christmas.An estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The data emerged within hours of Sajid Javid telling broadcasters the Government is not planning to make any more announcements on restrictions in England this week.It follows a warning from NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis that the service...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

France imposes new virus measures amid spike in infections

PARIS — The French government announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, yet stopped short of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve. Starting from next week, big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
45K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy