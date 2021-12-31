BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 services will officially shut down after 4 January 2022

It may be hard to imagine that anyone is still using a BlackBerry device running one of the Canadian company’s operating systems, but it is indeed true – although not for much longer. BlackBerry has just announced that BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS device legacy services will cease operating after January 4, 2022 and has thanked its “many loyal customers and partners over the years” in the process. At this time, the company says devices running BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions will cease to work reliably. This will impact data services, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO