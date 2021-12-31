ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 services will officially shut down after 4 January 2022

technave.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BlackBerry used to be one of the best phones back in the early 2000s but unfortunately, the brand has fallen too far from the tree. On its website, it has officially updated that all BlackBerry OS support will end after January...

technave.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Amazon Is Shutting Down Alexa Service, But Not The Voice Assistant

Amazon is shutting down Alexa, its internet-tracking service (which is unconnected to the identically named voice assistant). The service, fully named Alexa Internet, tracks how popular websites are by monitoring traffic as users navigate around. It does so with software that is installed on a small number of web browsers or when websites decide to install that software on their website themselves.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

How to Lock Apps On Your Android Device

Many people use smartphones and tablets as their primary devices, meaning they often contain apps with sensitive data. These can include, for example, banking and investment apps, photo apps with private galleries, and more. Locking apps is a good way to keep others from accessing this content when you let them use your devices, but the exact process depends on which devices you have.
CELL PHONES
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Officials warn that older phones, other devices may stop operating in 2022 when 3G network service is shut down

Federal officials are warning consumers that 3G network service is being retired in 2022 and it may cause older phones, medical alert devices and other systems to stop operating. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said that mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks, which rely on older technology,...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

BlackBerry Launches New Managed Extended Detection And Response (XDR) Service

Enterprises and Governments Now Better Able to Defend Against Evolving Threat Landscape. BlackBerry Limited announced a major update to its BlackBerry Guard managed detection and response (MDR) service to now deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service. This new functionality is achieved through a partnership with Exabeam. The BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by seamlessly integrating Cylance® AI-powered BlackBerry® Optics, BlackBerry® Persona, BlackBerry® Gateway, and BlackBerry® Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions. BlackBerry customers will benefit from BlackBerry solutions and the Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services that automatically correlate data from mobile devices, servers, users and networks to quickly detect potential threats in real-time, visible from a single console.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Os#Blackberry 10#Blackberry Playbook#Blackberry Phones#Wi Fi
Android Police

Google is urging people to please finally update Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams was found blocking emergency calls on Android accidentally, with both Microsoft and Google scrambling to find a remedy for the security loophole that made this possible. A full fix for the underlying problem is coming to Android with the January update, but as we all know, it can take quite a while until it rolls out to all phones. That’s why Google is sending out emails to users now, urging them to update their Microsoft Teams app in the meantime.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

BlackBerry has officially ended support for all of its classic smartphones

BlackBerry, one of the most popular phone brands of the era before smartphones took over, has just made a new announcement. The company is finally ending its official support for all of its classic smartphone models. The Canadian phone brand made the announcement earlier this week (Via 9To5Mac). So now,...
CELL PHONES
technave.com

MySJ Trace is now available for all Android users

MySejahtera's new feature MySJ Trace is now live for all Android users! If you have no idea what is it, the feature utilizes Bluetooth to detect whether a person nearby is diagnosed with COVID-19. It will then notify those who may have been in close contact with that person through the app.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Proposed WhatsApp feature could help hide your online status

Ever had someone bug you on WhatsApp the moment you're connected? Sometimes we just don't want to be disturbed, but people might ignore our 'DND' status. In that case, maybe the best way is to not appear online. Well, here's how that feature could look like if implemented. WABetaInfo has...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
albuquerqueexpress.com

BlackBerry to discontinue key services for existing phones

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): BlackBerry has announced that it will discontinue offering significant services for its existing devices in 2022. As per Mashable, from January 4, the business's smartphones will be without provisioning services. It will be unable to connect to networks, including the mobile phone network, as a...
CELL PHONES
abc17news.com

Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working January 4

You soon won’t be able to use that old BlackBerry phone sitting at the bottom of your drawer somewhere. Starting Tuesday, January 4, the company will stop running support for its classic devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier. This means all of its older devices not running on Android software will no longer be able to use data, send text messages, access the internet or make calls, even to 911.
CELL PHONES
Effingham Radio

Non-Android BlackBerrys Going Dark

BlackBerry phones not on the Android operating system are about to stop working. Support from the company is being cut starting this Tuesday, January 4 for all BlackBerry phones using any other operating system such as BlackBerry Ten, seven-point-oh and earlier. As of Tuesday, the older phones won’t be able to use data, make phone calls, send text messages or go online.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Samsung teases Exynos 2200 chipset, set to launch on 11 January 2022

Just recently, Samsung posted a teaser video about the next-gen Exynos chipset. Reports are expecting it to be called the Exynos 2200 and the teaser confirmed that 11 January 2022 is the official launching date. According to reports, the Exynos chipset is said to feature an AMD GPU RDNA 2...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Still using BlackBerry OS? You may want to switch to another platform now

On January 4th, BlackBerry will end its support for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry PlayBook OS. Devices using BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 will lose key functions. On January 4th, BlackBerry OS devices will lose the ability to make calls, send SMS, and even...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

BlackBerry OS devices have finally run out of juice

It may be hard to imagine that anyone is still using a BlackBerry device running one of the Canadian company’s operating systems, but it is indeed true – although not for much longer. BlackBerry has just announced that BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS device legacy services will cease operating after January 4, 2022 and has thanked its “many loyal customers and partners over the years” in the process. At this time, the company says devices running BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions will cease to work reliably. This will impact data services, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Fix "The Installer Has Encountered an Unexpected Error 2203" on Windows 10 and 11

You'll sometimes encounter an installer error in Windows when you try to install a program. There are different kinds of installer errors, but if your one gives you the code "2203," it means the user account does not have sufficient permission to install the software. Another common reason is your antivirus is acting up and blocking the installer.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Google is pushing Android users to upgrade Microsoft Teams for their own safety

In early December we reported on an interaction between Microsoft Teams and Android which could see some Android phones being unable to make 911 emergency calls. We determined that the issue was being caused by unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system. Because this issue impacts emergency calling, both Google and Microsoft are heavily prioritizing the issue, and we expect a Microsoft Teams app update to be rolled out soon.
SOFTWARE
technave.com

Xiaomi releases the global update schedule for MIUI 13

Besides launching several exciting products, Xiaomi had also presented the MIUI 13 at last night's event. Today, the company has released the global schedule for the first batch of devices getting the update in Q1 2022. If you're one of the Xiaomi users, come check out if your device is eligible for the update or when you're getting it.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy