My Christmas Gift

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In my search for the perfect Christmas gift for my mom and brother this year, I decided to gift them something splurge-worthy that would make their lives in the kitchen easier. I realized a chef’s knife would be the perfect pick, especially since they’re guaranteed to get a ton of use out of it. I turned to editor-favorite brand Misen, which has a reputation for carrying impressive blades — their versatile Chef’s Knife made it on Kitchn’s list of the best chef’s knives. It also just so happens to be one of our top direct-to-consumer brands of 2021!

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO