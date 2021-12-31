ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

My Christmas Gift

cibolacitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold dark time in so many ways. A house divided cannot stand. The extinction of families. Hope lost. But then...

www.cibolacitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gift#My Christmas
Us Weekly

Teresa Giudice Is Gifted a New Car From Fiance Luis Ruelas for Christmas: ‘Thank You My Love’

Christmas in style! More than two months after Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ romantic proposal, they celebrated their first Christmas as an engaged couple in a big way. “Thank you my Love ❤️,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 25, alongside a snap of a shiny, white Mercedes sedan with a red bow on it. “@louisaruelas ❤️ I Love you ❤️.”
CELEBRITIES
Hampshire Review

My list of worst gifts

If you are looking for a sweet and nice column regarding the warm tidings of the Christmas season, do yourself a favor and turn the page. However, if you are seeking a Christmas write-up that is both funny and amusing, this column is for you. Let it be known: the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
newsitem.com

My Neck of the Woods: A special gift

We’ve all seen that treasured movie ‘A Christmas Story’ that’s shown over and over this time of year. You know, the one where the main character “Ralphie” is told over and over that he won’t receive the Red Ryder B.B. gun he so desperately desires because he will no doubt shoot his eye out.
MOVIES
The Kitchn

The Chef’s Knife I Gifted My Entire Family This Christmas Is on Major Sale Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In my search for the perfect Christmas gift for my mom and brother this year, I decided to gift them something splurge-worthy that would make their lives in the kitchen easier. I realized a chef’s knife would be the perfect pick, especially since they’re guaranteed to get a ton of use out of it. I turned to editor-favorite brand Misen, which has a reputation for carrying impressive blades — their versatile Chef’s Knife made it on Kitchn’s list of the best chef’s knives. It also just so happens to be one of our top direct-to-consumer brands of 2021!
SHOPPING
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
gethealthyu.com

5 Reasons You Should Drink Lemon Water Every Day

Every single morning, before I eat or drink anything—and that includes my coffee—I reach for a big glass of lemon water. I squeeze about half a lemon into 12 to 16 ounces of room temperature water and sip. So simple, yet so good for your body!. As a...
FOOD & DRINKS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy