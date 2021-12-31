Widespread rain expected today; Colder, chance for flurries Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Widespread rain through today

Colder, chance for flurries Sunday

Drying out Monday - Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Headlines

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Rain will be moving through and breezy for the New Year. Widespread and heavy rain at times, especially south of Dayton. Due to saturated ground, flooding may become an issue in spots, mainly south and east of Dayton. Highs in the middle 50s. Showers will taper into Saturday night, but as temperatures drop into the upper 20s, any remaining precipitation will transition over to snow flurries or snow showers.

SUNDAY: Much colder air starts to return to the Miami Valley on Sunday. Temperatures will not warm much during the day. Expect afternoon temperatures right around freezing. A few passing snow showers are possible especially early in the day. Due to warm ground temperatures and snow showers being light, it will be difficult for snow to accumulate. Northwestern parts of the Miami Valley may see accumulations of less than a half inch on elevated surfaces.

Wind Chills Tomorrow

MONDAY: Very cold to begin the day with morning lows in the teens. Mostly sunny and cold for the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and chilly, but slightly warmer than normal for Tuesday. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature Trend

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for snow showers. Cold with high temperatures in the upper 20s to near freezing.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

