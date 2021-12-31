ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

George Fox alum joins Newberg Graphic staff

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Recent grad begins work as a general assignment reporter in December, replacing Ryan Clarke

The Newberg Graphic welcomed new reporter Megan Stewart to the newsroom last month.

Stewart graduated from George Fox University in May with degrees in journalism and psychology. She is a general assignments reporter, taking over for Ryan Clarke, who now writes for the Oregonian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3st1uJ_0dZiPges00

Before joining the Newberg Graphic team, she worked as a youth development professional at a Boys and Girls Club, where she supervised members and ran after-school programs. In college, Stewart was the co-editor-in-chief of the GFU student newspaper, The Crescent, and contributed to the Chemeketa Courier and the Linn-Benton Commuter student newspapers as well. She previously held a reporting internship at The New Era in Sweet Home.

"I'm excited to be back in Newberg and using my talents to serve this community I've grown to love," Stewart said. "There's nothing more fulfilling to me than chasing after a good story and learning about incredible people in the process."

Born and raised in Corvallis, Stewart took an interest in writing before she even knew how to spell. She still remembers the first story she ever dictated to her parents: "The Fox Went to the Candy Store," a short picture book that borrows generously from the popular book and TV series, "Arthur." She fell in love with writing stories about real people in her high school yearbook classes, a passion that led to her choice in double majors.

Stewart said she strives to write articles with the utmost integrity and to do her best to make sure every voice in the community is heard.

"We are delighted to have Megan on board," longtime Graphic editor Gary Allen said. "With her recent long-form reporting on Newberg High School's Interact Club and embattled county pet rescue operations, she has already demonstrated she is capable of excellent journalism."

In addition to writing, Stewart enjoys reading, the idea of exercising and cuddling cute animals, especially cats.

To share story ideas, give recommendations or even just say hello, email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

