BLUE JACKETS (15-13-1) vs. HURRICANES (22-7-1) In many ways, the Blue Jackets' win Thursday night went exactly according to the plan the CBJ coaching staff had laid out. OK, a plan that expected a 7-0 victory over Nashville would have been a little easier, but the 4-3 overtime victory was about what Brad Larsen and staff expected. Coming off two weeks without a game and at one point 10 days between on-ice work, the Blue Jackets figured to be a bit rusty and were just that through 40 minutes of play.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO