Kaiyodo Unveils Its Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech 'The New 52: Superman' Figure

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaiyodo is back again with another Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech release, this time tapping into the one and only Superman. Drawing inspiration from The New 52 version of the legendary DC Comics...

#The New 52#Dc Comics
