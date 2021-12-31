ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Why were there several New Year days in Russia

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia has used different calendars throughout its history, and the Russian New Year has been celebrated on 3 different dates!. January 1st wasn't always a holiday in Russia. It became official on December 23, 1947, when the Supreme Soviet of the USSR issued a decree "On declaring January 1st a non-working...

