The most important thing that happened in the U.S. stock market this year was the extreme wipeout in high-growth companies that began in February. The huge rally in the S&P 500 was of course impressive, but, let’s be honest – what’s new about that? Apart from a few bouts of volatility, the past decade has been one steady ride up for index investors. What was unique this year was that the number of companies making new 52-week lows steadily rose alongside the records in the broad market.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO