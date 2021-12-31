Five Heartwarming Movies To Watch On New Year’s Eve

Since the mid-‘90s, the Frat Pack, a tribe that includes Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, Will Ferell, Steve Carell, Jack Black, Paul Rudd, and Vince Vaughn, has been acing the comedic film scene. One too many times, at least two members of the pack have appeared in a top-grossing comedy film. Their roles can be anything from the lead role, a smaller supporting role, to the screenplay. The name was coined by USA Today in June of 2004 and has stuck since. Within the pack’s circle is a team of key behind-the-scenes figures, including directors Wes Anderson and the Farrelly brothers, and Judd Apatow, who has written and produced some of the Frat Pack’s films. Collectively, the Frat Pack has grossed more than $4 billion at the box office. Here are their top-grossing films:
Comments / 0