The year 2021 has remained kind to investors so far as the major market indices are ending their run in green zone. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Averages have climbed about 27% and 10%, respectively, year to date. The Nasdaq Composite has risen 22%, while the Russell 2000 has increased nearly 14% in the year so far.

