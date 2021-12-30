ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We wish you “A Naija Christmas”

Cover picture for the articleThe Nigerian film brings on a refreshing take on the beloved holiday. Bored of the same classic Christmas movies on repeat every year? Give “A Naija Christmas” a try. The movie had minimal hype after Netflix released the trailer; but it has now become the top ten most popular movies on...

