• Notre Dame participates in its 40th bowl game when it takes on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Irish are 19-20 in bowl games. Their longest winning streak is five games, which started with the Dec. 31, 1973 Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama (24-23) under Ara Parseghian as the Irish won the national title. Parseghian won the first three games of the streak, followed by two under Dan Devine, who defeated Texas in the Cotton Bowl (1977 season) to win another national title.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO