7 K-Dramas And Movies Starring 2PM’s Lee Junho That Showcase His Versatile Acting

The look into 2022 K-dramas is starting in earnest now as all the promos are for dramas premiering in the new year. jTBC will be hoping for less or no controversy for its next Wed-Thurs drama Thirty Nine, taking over for Artificial City in early February. Starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun, it tells the story of three best female friends who each have their own distinct background, personality, and life choices but nevertheless got each other’s backs. It’s a pretty bland premise and the color will be in the story details and the acting. Joining the ladies as their male leads are Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng, and Lee Tae Hwan and I’m not sure yet who is each lady’s love interest if any. The drama comes from the screenwriter of Encounter (Boyfriend), Entertainer, and Pretty Boy (Bel Ami), which I liked to varying degrees but didn’t find super problematic anything about the script. The first poster above is gorgeous with such pretty back lighting and the character stills give off the vibe that Jeon Mi Do is warm, Son Ye Jin in control, and Kim Ji Hyun rather naive.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO